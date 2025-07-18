Becky Grindle Unveils A Riveting Story Of Awakening And Truth In Information War

For readers seeking a powerful journey through political awakening and personal courage, Becky Grindle delivers an eye-opening account with her new book Information War: Awakening to a New Reality. Through raw and passionate storytelling, Becky shares her personal experiences during one of the most pivotal decades in American history.

Information War is not just a story - it's a call to awareness. Starting in 2015, Becky describes how an ordinary citizen with no political background became swept into a movement to uncover hidden truths behind media narratives, political corruption, and global control. From supporting President Trump's campaign to confronting the fallout of Covid-19 policies, censorship, and election controversies, Becky's account captures the emotional and spiritual rollercoaster of living through an era of deception - and choosing to stand for the truth.

What happens when you realize that everything you believed about your government, your media, and even parts of your history is a lie? Becky Grindle takes readers on her transformation - from politically disinterested to a fierce“digital soldier” determined to preserve freedom for future generations. Along the way, she exposes shocking realities behind globalism, the two-tiered justice system, media brainwashing, election fraud, and the hidden war against human trafficking.

At the heart of Information War is Becky's personal story - a mother, a businesswoman, and a patriot who sacrificed personal relationships, faced censorship, and risked everything to shine a light in dark places. With unfiltered honesty, Becky shares the highs of massive political rallies, the pain of family divides, and the divine signs that strengthened her resolve.

This isn't just a political memoir - it's a battle cry for awakening. Becky's story reminds readers that the fight for truth is deeply personal, and every voice matters.

Praise for Information War



“A bold and fearless account of one woman's journey through one of America's most transformative times.”

“Grindle's heartfelt storytelling puts a human face on the awakening happening across the nation.” “An inspiring reminder that truth-seekers are never truly alone - and the best is yet to come.”

About the Author

Becky Grindle holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. She has had a diverse corporate career, primarily in the computer and technology sectors, including 20 years in hardware sales at IBM. At 51, she left the corporate world behind and launched a successful swim school franchise. Becky is also an enthusiastic traveler who has explored over 65 countries. Her passion for uncovering truth and preserving freedom led her to write Information War, her first book - a testimony to resilience, awakening, and hope for future generations.

Book Availability

Information War: Awakening to a New Reality is now available for purchase on Amazon and at all major online bookstores. Join Becky Grindle's unforgettable journey and discover what it means to stand for truth in a world full of deception.

