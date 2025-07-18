San Antonio Immigration Lawyer Helps Investors Get E‐2 & Other Business Visas

MENAFN - GetNews)



Lozano Law Firm in San Antonio, TX, strengthens its dedication to assist investors and entrepreneurs with E-1, E‐2, and other business visas. Their San Antonio immigration lawyer provides professional legal support to help establish and expand businesses while meeting U.S. immigration requirements.

San Antonio, TX - Foreign investors and entrepreneurs looking to establish or grow their businesses in the United States have a trusted ally in Lozano Law Firm. The firm's San Antonio immigration lawyer helps business-minded individuals obtain E‐2 and other business-related visas, making it easier to bring investments and innovation to the U.S. economy.

Lozano Law Firm provides foreign nationals with the trusted legal guidance and support they need to establish a business in the United States. To explore more of the firm's immigration services and learn how they can help, visit their website .

Guiding Investors Through E‐2 & Other Visa Options

The E‐2 Treaty Investor visa allows citizens of certain nations that have a qualifying commerce and navigation treaty with the United States to enter and work in the U.S. by making a significant investment in a U.S. business. Lozano Law Firm guides clients through every step of the process, helping them meet eligibility requirements and submit strong, well-documented applications. With this support, investors can confidently launch or expand businesses and create jobs across a variety of industries.

In addition to E‐2, the firm assists with other business immigration options, including E-1 visas for Treaty Traders, EB‐5 investor Green Cards, and more. Each client receives personalized advice based on their goals and circumstances, ensuring they can focus on their businesses while a San Antonio immigration lawyer handles the legal complexities.

Personalized Legal Support For A Diverse Business Community

Lozano Law Firm is committed to delivering professional, compassionate immigration services that reflect the needs of today's global business community. The firm combines deep knowledge of U.S. immigration laws with a commitment to staying current on regulatory changes, ensuring that clients receive effective, well-informed representation at every stage of the process.

With bilingual services offered in English and Spanish, Lozano Law Firm is uniquely positioned to serve a diverse group of investors and entrepreneurs seeking to establish their businesses in the United States. This inclusive approach reflects the firm's dedication to making high-quality legal support accessible to all who wish to contribute to the U.S. economy.

About Lozano Law Firm

Lozano Law Firm is an immigration law firm in San Antonio, Texas, serving clients throughout the state and beyond. Led by Alfredo Lozano, a seasoned attorney who is Board‐Certified in Immigration and Nationality Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, the firm is dedicated to helping individuals and businesses achieve their American dream through compassionate and knowledgeable legal representation.

Their services include family-based immigration, business and employment-based immigration, citizenship and naturalization, VAWA petitions, and more. With a personalized approach, the firm's San Antonio immigration attorney is committed to meeting the unique needs of each client. For details on investor visa options or to request a consultation, visit their San Antonio office or call (210) 899‐2290.