Alicia Ivey Appointed To The Atlanta Airport Chamber, Exemplifying Leadership And Impact In Aviation And Business

Atlanta, GA - The Atlanta Airport Chamber is proud to announce the appointment of Alicia Ivey, a trailblazing business leader, advocate, and changemaker, to its distinguished Board of Directors. This appointment reflects Alicia Ivey's enduring commitment to advancing economic opportunity, inclusion, and innovation within Atlanta's dynamic airport and aviation sectors.

Alicia Ivey is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Goldbergs Concessions Corporation, operating a portfolio of nationally recognized brands in the world's busiest airports, including The Atlanta Braves All- Star Grill, Goldbergs Bagel and Deli, and Subway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. She also leads concession operations at Indianapolis International Airport, including The Indiana Pacers Courtside Club, Shake Shack, and Circle City Beer Garden.

She currently serves as Chair of the Atlanta City Council's Airport Vendor Taskforce and is the Founding President of The Atlanta Chapter of the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC). Additionally, she holds board positions with the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority and the Grady Hospital Corporation Board.

“I am honored to join The Atlanta Airport Chamber at this pivotal time for our city and region,” said Alicia Ivey.“The Chamber plays a critical role in shaping the future of aviation, transportation, and commerce in Atlanta. I look forward to contributing my experience and passion to drive business innovation, growth, and prosperity.”

Alicia's appointment signals the Chamber's commitment to diverse leadership and transformative impact in the aviation industry. Her voice and vision will help guide policies and initiatives that foster business development, workforce advancement, and global connectivity through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport - a vital economic engine for the region.

About The Atlanta Airport Chamber

The Atlanta Airport Chamber is dedicated to supporting business, economic development, and workforce opportunities connected to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Chamber works to ensure Atlanta remains a global leader in aviation and logistics while fostering community engagement, business diversity, and innovation.