From Beauty Counter To Boardroom: Ex-Clinique Manager Rori Johnson Builds Intimate Skincare Empire From The Ground Up

What started with a single jar of cream and a deep understanding of women's unspoken skincare needs has blossomed into one of the most talked-about rising brands in women's wellness. Former Clinique counter manager Rori Johnson has officially broken the mold with her bold, bootstrapped venture: Dear Kitty, a direct-to-consumer intimate skincare and women's wellness brand that's rewriting the narrative around personal care-one product at a time.

Having spent years working in the department store as a trusted Clinique beauty advisor and manager, she saw firsthand the gap in the market: women were investing hundreds into their faces, while silently struggling with hyperpigmentation, sensitivity, and confidence issues in more intimate areas.“No one was talking about it,” says Johnson.“And what little was available was either clinical and cold, or overly gimmicky. I wanted to create products that were effective, gentle, and gave women their power back.”

Launched from her small home office with savings, samples and a vision, Dear Kitty has grown organically through word of mouth, social media and an emotionally resonant brand voice that's equal parts cheeky and clinical.

The Hero Product?

The Dear Kitty Intimate Brightening Cream, a hydroquinone-free formula that has already gained a cult following among women who are tired of hiding their bodies-and their concerns.

What sets Johnson apart isn't just her eye for formulas or branding, but her ability to talk to women the way other brands don't.“I've been in fitting rooms with women crying over dark underarms,” she shares.“It's deeper than skin. It's about dignity, everyday confidence, and feeling seen.”

The Dear Kitty Movement

As demand surges and customer testimonials pour in, Johnson remains focused on scaling Dear Kitty without compromising her mission: transparency, inclusivity, and results-backed care. With additional SKUs in development and a growing community of women championing the brand, industry insiders are taking notice.

“She's creating a Glossier-level moment for a completely overlooked part of the industry,” says one VC beauty analyst.“And she's doing it without outside funding.”

With a clear vision and a fearless voice, Rori Johnson is proving that intimate skincare can be powerful, profitable, and profoundly personal.

About Dear Kitty:

Dear Kitty is a USA-based, intimate skincare and wellness brand created to help women feel confident in every part of their body. Founded by Rori Johnson, a former Clinique beauty manager, the brand is rooted in transparency and inclusivity. On a mission to destigmatize intimate care, Dear Kitty is redefining personal care from the inside out.

From beauty Counter to Boardroom, Dear Kitty is leading a movement in women's wellness.

