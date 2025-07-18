Momentum Wealth Empowers Utah Families With Personalized Retirement Planning And Community Focused Service

MENAFN - GetNews) Orem based financial firm celebrates over 15 years of helping clients Retire Forward with confidence and purpose

OREM, UTAH - Momentum Wealth , a leading retirement planning firm based in Orem, Utah, is redefining how families approach retirement. With a proven track record of guiding thousands of Utah families since opening in 2009, the firm is best known for its Retire Forward Process, a personalized strategy built on five essential pillars of retirement success: income, investments, taxes, healthcare, and legacy.

Founded by advisor Nico Pesci, Momentum Wealth was born out of a desire to give families a better path forward after witnessing firsthand the financial challenges caused by the 2008 crisis.“Our goal is simple,” says Pesci.“We give belief in what is possible, confidence to pursue what matters most, and the freedom to enjoy it.”

But Momentum Wealth's mission goes beyond financial plans and performance reviews. The firm is deeply committed to building relationships and giving back to the community. Over the years, that commitment has been demonstrated through a wide range of educational events, appreciation nights, and charitable partnerships.

Most notably, the firm has worked closely with Make A Wish Utah, helping grant over 80 life changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. This ongoing partnership reflects Momentum Wealth's dedication to improving lives not only through retirement strategies, but also through meaningful impact in the community. The firm also leads an annual Thanksgiving food drive that supports dozens of Utah families each year, bringing clients together to give back in a powerful way.

“We believe wealth should create more than financial security, it should create real and lasting change,” says Pesci.“That is why we treat every plan as a partnership and every client like family.”

Momentum Wealth operates from offices in both Orem and Salt Lake City, offering retirement strategies for those nearing retirement, navigating life changes, or seeking clarity about their financial future. Their process includes one on one guidance, tax efficient planning, investment support, and legacy strategies.

Through the Retire Forward Process, Momentum Wealth walks clients through every stage of the journey , from discovery to full implementation, with a focus on education, clarity, and service. As the financial landscape evolves, Momentum Wealth remains a trusted partner for families across Utah who want to feel confident and prepared for whatever comes next.

