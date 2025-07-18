LTA Launches National Youth Job Initiative: NEO“I Am The One” Empowering The Next Generation Of Young Creators, Thinkers, Marketers, Entrepreneurs, And Leaders

Dallas, TX - Lieutenants Academy DFW (LTA), under the leadership of Executive Director Leslie Jones, proudly launches a transformative nationwide campaign designed to unify and equip youth ages 11–24 with the tools, training, and opportunities to lead, learn, and earn. The“I AM THE ONE” initiative is a bold move to raise a generation of creators and changemakers-students empowered to define their own futures while uplifting businesses, schools, and communities across the nation.







LTA is connecting ambitious youth from across the country to work together on building exciting marketing and branding campaigns for real businesses-through podcasting, brand mentions, creative storytelling, and social media engagement. Participating youth receive hands-on experience, gain national exposure, and earn income while helping companies grow their impact.

Investing in Youth. Fueling the Future.

Through this innovative program, 50% of profits go directly to youth , helping them become self-sustaining as they pursue their education. LTA believes that when students can relieve financial stress, they can focus on academic success, personal growth, and long-term purpose.

Participants will also gain access to:



Financial Literacy Courses

Mental Health and Life Coaching

Family Coaching & Supportive Therapy

Podcast Hosting and Guest Opportunities Leadership and Professional Development

How It Works:

Students ages 11–24 across the U.S. can apply to join LTA's national creative and business development team.Work together in teams to develop marketing campaigns, brand strategies, podcasts, or social media storytelling for businesses and nonprofit organizations.Participants earn a share of the revenue generated from their campaigns. These funds support tuition, living expenses, and continued education in business, media, and life skills.LTA is partnering withandto support youth participation, while also increasing the visibility and impact of partner brands.

New Opportunity: Join the National UMYOTube Video Challenge

Youth participants are invited to create dynamic YouTube video content as part of a national competition hosted on UMYOTube . These videos will highlight:



Your creative expression and story

Why you're“The One” to represent the movement

Your ability to market, speak, and connect with a business or cause Promotion of community-based campaigns

Students will upload their video entry hyperlink from youtube directly to UMYOTube under LT Academy , creating a digital portfolio while competing for recognition, prizes, and paid partnership opportunities. Once we reach 20k members, a monthly video contest of 20k will be given away each month.

Be NEO. Be The One. Wear The Mission.

Each video participant can purchase a UMYO NEO "I AM THE ONE" T-shirt , symbolizing the movement's central message: “As One Body, We Are All NEO – The One.”

“NEO” represents the next evolution of leaders- New Emerging Operators -those who take ownership of their destiny, identity, and legacy. Wearing the shirt during video shoots, school days, or community service represents unity, purpose, and bold individuality.

A Call to Schools & Businesses: Partner With Us!

LTA is inviting businesses, schools, and community organizations to become part of this movement. By registering, you are allowing LTA to hire LTA's youth teams for branding and creative development, you are investing in the next generation while receiving high-quality marketing tailored by the digital natives of today.

Whether your business needs content creation, podcast promotion, campus engagement, or new customer outreach-LTA students will bring fresh perspective, energy, and authenticity to your brand.

Why It Matters

In a world full of distractions and economic challenges, LTA is offering a clear, purpose-driven path for youth to build confidence, community, and career skills. We believe in uplifting young leaders through real-world opportunities that bridge education and entrepreneurship .

Education First: Youth are encouraged to stay focused on academics while participating in financial literacy, history, mental health, and life coaching courses led by certified counselors.

Podcasting & Creative Media: Get featured on our national youth-led podcast or start your own. Share your voice, your story, and your passion while building your public speaking and branding skills.

Real Business Projects: Form national teams to build real-world marketing campaigns for small businesses, schools, and organizations. From podcast shoutouts to content campaigns-students learn while getting paid.

Revenue Share: 50% of all campaign proceeds go directly to participating youth, helping them become financially self-sustaining while in school.

How to Join the Movement

toin your video and show the world what leadership, courage, and unity look like. Vote for free or paid votes. 85% of paid votes goes to youth monthly.– including paid ambassadorships, scholarships, business grants, and recognition at national youth leadership events.

Apply or Partner: Email: ... Call: (214) 779-3916 Watch: LTA Youth Collaboration Vide

Business To Youth Collaboration Video

Together, let's raise a generation of innovators, creators, and leaders.

With purpose,

Leslie Jones

Executive Director

Lieutenants Academy DFW

For media inquiries please contact at:

...