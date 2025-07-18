Hautuki Patch-Based Growth Support System Shows Strong Market Response As New Alternative To Children's Supplements

MENAFN - GetNews)Custics Corporation announced that its proprietary transdermal growth support system Hautuki continues to demonstrate sustained market growth while addressing significant limitations in pediatric nutrition supplementation.

Market Challenges and Innovation

Traditional oral supplementation methods for children have consistently faced challenges including difficulty with oral intake and compliance issues. Issues such as refusal to take supplements, digestive sensitivity, and irregular intake have been identified as key factors that hinder effectiveness.







Hautuki applies advanced transdermal technology that can be conveniently attached near growth areas, designed to enable stable absorption of nutritional components without passing through the digestive system. The system is particularly designed for simple use before bedtime, helping ensure consistent application without resistance.







The diagram below illustrates the scientific approach validating the efficacy of transdermal delivery systems through experimental models and analytical methods.

Product Features

Key features include:



Low-irritation formula utilizing pharmaceutical-grade natural ingredients

Breathable materials suitable for use on children's skin

Easy-to-use design that encourages consistent application Verified safety for long-term use

Market Expansion

Building on successful validation in the Korean market, Hautuki has achieved commercial expansion into major Asian markets including Singapore and Hong Kong. Custics is actively evaluating additional international market opportunities.

About Custics:

A company dedicated to bringing joy to customers through patent-based innovative products that enhance everyday wellness.

