Real Estate Broker Paul Kaulesar Urges Young Entrepreneurs To“Start Local, Think Global”

Paul Kaulesar, West Palm Beach, FL, USA real estate strategist encourages youth to look for value in overlooked spaces and give back through knowledge, not just capital

Real estate broker and Harvard-certified strategist Paul Kaulesar is making waves beyond the Florida market with a message that resonates globally: start where you are, use what you have, and see what others miss.

Fresh off a feature spotlight discussing his career journey-from flipping homes with his family in Queens to negotiating high-stakes deals at OnCall Realty-Kaulesar is using the platform to advocate for youth entrepreneurship, urban revitalisation, and community-based investment strategy.

“You don't need skyscrapers or million-pound budgets,” Kaulesar says.“You need focus, patience, and an eye for opportunity right where you live.”

Bringing Street-Smart Investing to the Next Generation

In a world where 60% of Gen Z say they want to own a business rather than work traditional 9-to-5 jobs (source: Shopify 2024 Future of Commerce Report), Kaulesar's story offers both inspiration and a roadmap.

Raised in Queens, NY, Kaulesar learned the ropes of real estate by watching his parents renovate homes. He later honed that hands-on experience through academic training, including Harvard Business School's Disruptive Strategy and Negotiation Mastery programmes.

“Disruption isn't about burning it all down,” he explains.“It's about doing more with less-something young people everywhere are already good at.”

Kaulesar believes the lessons he's learned-like spotting undervalued property, reading community signals, and negotiating with empathy-are especially valuable for youth in urban centres like London, New York, Johannesburg, or Mumbai, where opportunities are hiding in plain sight.

Advocating for Mindset Shifts in Underserved Communities

Kaulesar is particularly focused on helping aspiring investors from underserved communities reframe their outlooks.

“I started with what I saw on my block. You can do the same,” he says.“Whether you're in Southall, Brixton or the Bronx-there's value around you, but you have to train your mind to see it.”

He draws connections between strategy games like dominoes, mental discipline from boxing, and the resilience built through powerlifting as metaphors for business success.

“It's not about winning every round. It's about showing up, learning, and adjusting. The same goes for real estate or any hustle.”

Over 75% of young people (ages 18–34) want to start a business, but lack of mentorship and access to capital are leading obstacles (Kauffman Foundation, 2024).

Urban real estate continues to be a pathway to wealth generation, especially when backed by community insight and patient capital. Property investment accounts for nearly 40% of global wealth holdings, but is still dominated by legacy networks that many young people struggle to access.

Invest in What You Know

Kaulesar isn't launching a mentorship programme or a paid course. Instead, he's keeping it simple: encouraging young entrepreneurs to look locally, think long-term, and study daily.

“If you're serious about real estate or any business, the first thing you should invest in is your awareness,” he says.“Read your street. Learn how people live. Understand your neighbourhood before you buy anything.”

He also encourages reading books on negotiation, playing strategy games, volunteering, and listening more than speaking.

“Giving isn't just about money,” he adds.“It's sharing what you've learned so the next person doesn't trip where you did.”

Learn More and Take Action



Observe how your own neighbourhood is changing

Speak to local business owners or property managers

Read about disruptive strategy and negotiation basics

Play games like chess or dominoes to sharpen your mental timing Train your mindset through fitness or discipline-based hobbies

“You don't have to wait for permission,” Kaulesar concludes.“You just have to decide to pay attention.”

About Paul Kaulesar

Paul Kaulesar is a real estate broker based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Raised in Queens, New York, he grew up learning the business from his parents, who worked in property investment. He studied entrepreneurship at Palm Beach State College and later completed Harvard Business School's Disruptive Strategy and Negotiation Mastery programmes.

Paul is also a committed philanthropist, actively supporting charities like St. Jude, Save the Children, and Special Olympics Florida. He believes in giving back through both action and shared knowledge, encouraging young entrepreneurs to invest in their local communities and long-term growth.

