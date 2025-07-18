Mosaic Spine & Knee Launches Revamped Website Highlighting Hako-Med Horizontal Therapy, A Breakthrough In Non-Invasive Pain Relief

Mosaic Spine & Knee Chiropractic has launched a completely redesigned website, giving patients and community members an easier way to explore the clinic's growing list of services and, most importantly, learn about its latest breakthrough treatment: Hako‐Med Horizontal Therapy . The new site offers streamlined navigation, mobile‐friendly scheduling, and detailed insights into how this gentle, drug‐free modality accelerates healing from the inside out.

Dr. Andy Stynchula, founder and lead chiropractor, explained the significance of the digital refresh,“Our mission has always been to pair compassionate, individualized care with the most advanced technology available. The new website reflects that commitment while making it simple for people in Fairfax and the surrounding region to discover Hako‐Med and book an appointment in just a few clicks.”

A New Chapter in Pain Relief: Hako-Med Horizontal Therapy Arrives in Fairfax

The centerpiece of the website's relaunch is the introduction of Hako-Med Horizontal Therapy, a modern, drug-free treatment designed to accelerate healing and reduce chronic pain. Using synchronized electrical and bioelectric currents, the therapy promotes deep tissue regeneration, improves circulation, and helps the body heal at the cellular level.

At Mosaic Spine & Knee, patients suffering from long-standing pain conditions now have access to a gentle, non-invasive solution with powerful results. Commonly treated conditions include peripheral neuropathy, sciatica, arthritis, circulatory disorders, and inflammatory pain syndromes.

What Is Hako-Med Horizontal Therapy?

Hako-Med Horizontal Therapy, also known as Interference Therapy, is a dual-action treatment that simultaneously delivers pain relief and regenerative stimulation. It works by combining high-frequency and low-frequency electrical currents in a horizontal flow, promoting cell mitosis and boosting the body's natural healing mechanisms.

Key benefits of Hako-Med Horizontal Therapy include:



Pain Management : Stimulates endorphin release to reduce pain perception

Improved Circulation : Promotes blood vessel flexibility and tissue oxygenation

Anti-Inflammatory Response : Reduces swelling and inflammation in affected areas

Muscle Stimulation : Helps rebuild muscle strength and reverse atrophy Cellular Regeneration : Supports tissue repair by enhancing cellular function

The treatment is painless, comfortable, and requires no downtime, making it an ideal choice for those seeking long-term relief without the risks associated with medication or surgery.

Why Patients Choose Mosaic Spine & Knee

For nearly 30 years, Mosaic Spine & Knee has served the Fairfax community with integrity, compassion, and clinical excellence. Founded by Dr. Andy Stynchula in 1996 (formerly Stynchula Chiropractic Care), the clinic has grown from a chiropractic practice into a full-spectrum wellness center offering chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, physical therapy, cold laser therapy, and nutritional counseling.

Dr. Stynchula's inspiration to enter the field came from watching his father, a former professional football player, regain health and mobility through chiropractic care. That early experience shaped his approach to holistic, root-cause-focused healing, which now guides thousands of successful patient outcomes.

Mosaic's emphasis on diagnostic precision, patient education, and personalized care plans has made the clinic a trusted resource for individuals of all ages, from professional athletes to weekend warriors and busy parents.

An Expanding Suite of Services

In addition to Hako-Med Horizontal Therapy, Mosaic Spine & Knee offers a wide array of holistic and evidence-based treatments, including:



Chiropractic Care

Spinal Decompression Therapy

Physical Therapy

Custom Orthotics

Nutrition and Wellness Programs Cold Laser Therapy

The clinic specializes in treating conditions such as back pain, herniated discs, sciatica, migraines, joint dysfunction, arthritis, and neuropathy. Mosaic's care plans are tailored for each patient to provide both immediate relief and long-term functional improvement.

How to Book an Appointment

Residents ready to explore Hako‐Med Horizontal Therapy can:

Visit mosaicspineandknee/hako‐med‐horizontal‐therapy for an in‐depth overview.Click the“Book with ZocDoc” button or call (703) 204‐1220 to reserve a consultation.Arrive for a personalized assessment, where clinicians develop a custom care plan that may include Hako‐Med, chiropractic adjustments, and targeted rehabilitation exercises.

To explore the new website or to schedule a visit, visit: or email

About Mosaic Spine & Knee

Mosaic Spine & Knee is a premier chiropractic and integrative wellness clinic located in Fairfax, Virginia, dedicated to helping people of all ages eliminate pain and return to the activities they love. The practice blends hands‐on expertise with state‐of‐the‐art therapies like Hako‐Med Horizontal Therapy, spinal decompression, cold laser therapy, and customized functional rehabilitation. Each treatment plan is designed to address the root cause of discomfort and foster lasting wellness.

