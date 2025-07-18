OLN Inc. Highlighted In New Interview Exploring The Human Side Of Sales And Leadership
Founded in 2007 in Nashville, OLN Inc. was born out of a simple observation: traditional marketing wasn't connecting with small business owners. Medge recognised the need for face-to-face sales in a market that had become impersonal.“I came to the U.S. without a safety net,” Medge shares in the interview.“You learn quickly that if you don't figure things out, no one else will do it for you.”
The feature takes readers behind the scenes of OLN Inc's growth from one branch to a network of 30 U.S. cities, representing major brands such as Amazon, Verizon, and Staples. It highlights not just the company's unique business model, but also the values that drive it - ownership, leadership, and human connection.
During the pandemic, OLN Inc. pivoted to remote sales overnight, launching a new internal team while keeping all employees onboard.“We'd never done remote before,” Medge recalls.“But we adapted. That experience showed me that risk isn't always about danger - it can be about discovering something new.”
The article also dives into OLN Inc's internal culture, where entry-level salespeople can earn the opportunity to manage - and eventually own - their own branches.“When someone knows they'll eventually run their own team, they take things more seriously,” says Medge.“They're not just learning how to sell - they're learning how to lead.”
Other key moments from the interview include Medge's weekly planning habits, how he sets high-impact annual goals, and his belief that“confidence is a byproduct of doing.” These insights provide a rare look at a company that's grown not through speed or hype, but through consistency, clarity, and character.
To read the full spotlight interview, visit the website here .
About OLN Inc Inc
OLN Inc. (Outsourced Licensee Network) is a national sales organisation that partners with Fortune 500 companies to provide human-driven customer acquisition across local U.S. markets. The company is best known for its in-person sales model, internal leadership development track, and commitment to giving team members real ownership over their careers.
