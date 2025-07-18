“Real People. Real Stories.” Ann Arbor Area-Based Realtor Bruce Heissenbuettel Launches Client-First Campaign Rooted In Listening And Care

MENAFN - GetNews) With 5-star reviews and a no-fluff approach, Bruce proves that in Southeast Michigan real estate, relationships still come first.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - July 18, 2025 - In a market full of fast closings and louder agents, Bruce Heissenbuettel is doing something different. He's listening.

The Ann Arbor area–based Realtor® has launched his new“Real People. Real Stories.” campaign-centered on one powerful belief: every family's home journey deserves to be heard, respected, and supported with care.“This isn't about quick sales,” said Heissenbuettel.“It's about building trust, one conversation at a time.”

With over 30 years of customer-first experience from Michigan's automotive industry, Bruce brings a level of professionalism, follow-through, and heart that has earned him a perfect 5.0-star rating on both Google and RealSatisfied.

“Bruce went above and beyond-even though we were states away,” said client

Sara Winger.“He was flexible and patient throughout the process,” added G. Butzke.

The“Real People. Real Stories.” Campaign Each week, Bruce shares real client moments through video, photography, and personal storytelling. His signature series,“They Called Bruce,” highlights times he's shown up-whether picking up flooring before a listing, staying late to finalize documents, or navigating high-emotion transactions with calm and care.

The campaign focuses on the communities Bruce serves: Ann Arbor, Saline, Ypsilanti, Milan, Dexter, Chelsea, Pittsfield Township, and the greater Washtenaw County area.

“Your story matters,” Bruce says.“That's where every great home search starts.”

The campaign includes:

● Client-centered video stories

● A redesigned website with tools, free guides, and personal messages

● A 24/7 open line-clients can text, call, or message Bruce directly at anytime.

Beyond the Sale

Bruce's approach is deeply relational. He doesn't disappear after closing day. From contractor referrals to neighborhood recommendations, he remains a long-term resource.

“This is partnership, not transaction,” Bruce explains.“Whether you're buying your first home or selling your third, I'm here to guide you at every step-and long after the papers are signed.”

About Bruce Heissenbuettel

Bruce Heissenbuettel is a licensed Realtor® with Cornerstone Real Estate serving Ann Arbor and Southeast Michigan. Known for his approachability, hands-on help, and consistent 5-star

reviews, Bruce has built his business by listening, showing up, and staying rooted in the stories that matter most-his clients'.

Contact Bruce

101 E Michigan Ave, Saline, MI 48176

(734) 934-3983

Instagram: @bruce_realtor