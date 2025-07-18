Clean Coast Initiative Foundation Launches Targeted Marine Cleanup In The Outer Banks

The Clean Coast Initiative Foundation has announced the launch of a focused marine pollution campaign in the Outer Banks, NC, designed to address two of the region's most persistent environmental threats: shoreline debris and abandoned fishing gear. The dual effort“Catch the Trash + Ghost Gear Recovery" combines organized beach cleanups with coordinated removal of lost crab pots, nets, and fishing lines that continue to pose risks to marine wildlife and local ecosystems.

Community volunteers will play a central role, assisting in shoreline collection events, sorting recyclable materials, and supporting gear recovery alongside trained divers and local watermen. The initiative will also install floating trash traps in strategic drainage points, place collection bins at key access sites, and engage residents through educational outreach and prevention campaigns.

The project is fully donation-driven, with every contribution making a measurable impact. A gift of just $50 supports the removal of approximately 200 pounds of debris from Outer Banks waters. Donations will fund essential supplies, safety equipment, recovery tools, and volunteer support ensuring that each dollar goes directly toward restoring and protecting our coastal environment.

For more information visit