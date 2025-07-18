Transforming Children's Economics Understanding With Stories

Dr. Helen Hoang is a distinguished economist. She is an educator and passionate advocate for childhood education. Now, she is here to redefine the way children learn about economics with her groundbreaking Economics for Kids series. This series, which consists of two volumes, "Economics for Kids: Lessons from Fables & Fairy Tales" and "Economics for Kids: Lessons from Aesop's Fables and Fairy Tales," blends classic storytelling with economic concepts to make difficult concepts approachable, interesting, and enjoyable for kids ages 8 to 13.

Through creative reinterpretations of beloved tales like Rumpelstiltskin, The Goose that Laid the Golden Eggs, Cinderella, The Lion and the Mouse, and The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Dr. Hoang introduces key economic concepts such as scarcity, opportunity cost, fairness, trade, globalization, sustainability, and technological growth. By connecting these lessons to real-world settings and relatable characters, the series empowers young readers to think critically and responsibly about the world around them.

Volume I:

The first volume introduces children to core economic principles such as scarcity, opportunity cost, and saving through classic tales like The Ant and the Grasshopper and The Goose that Laid the Golden Eggs. It explores the basics of microeconomics and macroeconomics within a closed economy, encouraging young readers to think critically about everyday decisions.

Volume II:

The second volume expands the journey into open economies, trade, and international relations. Stories like The Bundle of Sticks and The Sorcerer's Apprentice illustrate the value of public goods, the power of technological growth, and the benefits of global collaboration. This volume also connects these lessons to iconic Australian landmarks, grounding the narratives in real-world contexts.

Understanding economics is more crucial than ever in an era of rapid global change. The Economics for Kids series transforms what might seem like an intimidating subject into an adventure filled with discovery and wonder-to help children and anyone learn and understand economics in a fun and enjoyable way.

Key features of the series include:

Engaging Storytelling: Reimagined fables and fairy tales teach economic principles in relatable ways.

Interactive Learning: Discussion questions and takeaway messages encourage thoughtful reflection and family dialogue.

Real-World Connections: Australian landmarks and relatable characters bridge the gap between abstract concepts and everyday life.

Illustrative Appeal: Beautiful artwork by Long Hoang Kim enhances the stories, making them memorable for young readers.

About the Author:

Dr. Helen Hoang brings a wealth of expertise and passion to her work. With a Ph.D. in Economics from the Australian National University and three master's degrees in Economic Policy, Business Administration, and Development Studies, Dr. Hoang's academic achievements are as impressive as her dedication to teaching. Over her decade-long career, she has collaborated with prestigious institutions, government agencies, and non-profits, contributing to impactful research and policy development.

Moreover, Dr. Hoang is a devoted mother and educator. Her inspiration for the Economics for Kids series stems from her son's curiosity about how the world works. This connection has driven her mission to make economics accessible, meaningful, and enjoyable for young learners. Through her MBA Kids program and heartfelt writing, she fosters ambition, creativity, and thoughtful decision-making in the next generation.

Book Name: Economics for Kids: Lesson from Fables & Fairy Tales Volume: II

Book Name: Economics for Kids: Lesson from Fables & Fairy Tales Volume: I

Author Name: Dr Helen Hoang

ISBN Number: 1966840608

Website:

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here