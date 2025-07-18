Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Name And Symbol Change - Roberto Resources Inc. (RBTO)


2025-07-18 07:06:29
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - ​Le 18 juillet/July 2025) - Roberto Resources Inc. (RBTO) has announced a name and symbol change to Pacifica Silver Corp. (PSIL).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on July 21, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at .

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on July 18, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Roberto Resources Inc. (RBTO) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole en Pacifica Silver Corp. (PSIL).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP, le 21 juillet 2025.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur .

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 18 juillet 2025. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 21 juillet/July 2025
Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : RBTO
New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : PSIL
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 695104 10 9
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 695104 10 9 5
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 770363109/CA7703631092

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ... .

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: ... .

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

MENAFN18072025004218003983ID1109819941

