Indico Resources Announces Change Of Auditor
There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the relevant period, being the previous two financial years of the Company, and any period subsequent to the most recently completed financial year for which an audit report was issued and preceding the resignation of the Former Auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (" NI 51-102 "), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice (the " Notice ") on SEDAR together with letters from both the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor, with each lettering confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice, as applicable. There were no reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 between the Former Auditor and the Company.
About Indico Resources Ltd.
Indico is a mineral resource exploration company focused on the discovery and exploration of porphyry copper gold deposits.
