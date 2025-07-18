Trustbix Inc. Announces The Results Of Its Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
The Company's shareholders voted to:
- fix the number of directors at five; elect Hubert Lau, Edward (Ted) Power, Lap Shing (Andrew) Kao, Nathaniel Mison and Adam Morand as directors; and re-appoint Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration.
After the meeting, shareholders were given a corporate presentation.
The directors and management of TrustBIX thank all shareholders for their participation in the Meeting and for their continuing support.
About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)
TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate® solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices. Our award-winning technologies offer practical tools trusted by local and international agri-food organizations.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Mr. Hubert Lau
President and CEO
Telephone: (780) 456-2207
Email: ...
