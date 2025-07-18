Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant To National Instrument 62-103
On March 14, 2025, Kulwant (Kal) Malhi, a director and Chairman of the Issuer, through the Acquiror, acquired 4,000,000 Shares in connection with an option agreement dated September 17, 2024 between the Issuer and the Acquiror pursuant to which the Issuer was granted an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in and to certain mining claims and a mining lease to which the Acquiror is the registered and beneficial owner (the " Transaction ").
Prior to the Transaction, Mr. Malhi held, directly and indirectly, 3,876,246 Shares, and 251,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 7.39% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a non-diluted basis), and 7.86% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a partially diluted basis), based on an aggregate of 52,485,815 issued and outstanding Shares prior to the closing of the Transaction.
Following the Transaction, Mr. Malhi held, directly and indirectly 7,876,246 Shares, and 251,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 13.88% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a non-diluted basis), and 14.32% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a partially diluted basis), based on an aggregate of 56,735,815 issued and outstanding Shares following the closing of the Transaction.
The Acquiror acquired the Shares for investment purposes. The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its ownership of the Issuer's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.
For further information, or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws, please contact:
Kulwant (Kal) Malhi
Telephone: 604-805-4602
Email: ...
This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues
