Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant To National Instrument 62-103

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) -) ("" or the ""). This press release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the acquisition of securities of the Issuer by Bullrun Capital Inc. (the ""). The Acquiror is a private venture firm incorporated pursuant to the laws of the Province of British Columbia and is owned and controlled by Kulwant (Kal) Malhi, a director and Chairman of the Issuer, with a head office at 10589 Ladner Trunk Road, Vancouver, BC V4K 3N3. The Issuer's head office is located at Suite 1500-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7.

On March 14, 2025, Kulwant (Kal) Malhi, a director and Chairman of the Issuer, through the Acquiror, acquired 4,000,000 Shares in connection with an option agreement dated September 17, 2024 between the Issuer and the Acquiror pursuant to which the Issuer was granted an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in and to certain mining claims and a mining lease to which the Acquiror is the registered and beneficial owner (the " Transaction ").

Prior to the Transaction, Mr. Malhi held, directly and indirectly, 3,876,246 Shares, and 251,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 7.39% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a non-diluted basis), and 7.86% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a partially diluted basis), based on an aggregate of 52,485,815 issued and outstanding Shares prior to the closing of the Transaction.

Following the Transaction, Mr. Malhi held, directly and indirectly 7,876,246 Shares, and 251,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 13.88% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a non-diluted basis), and 14.32% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a partially diluted basis), based on an aggregate of 56,735,815 issued and outstanding Shares following the closing of the Transaction.

The Acquiror acquired the Shares for investment purposes. The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its ownership of the Issuer's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

For further information, or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws, please contact:

Kulwant (Kal) Malhi

Telephone: 604-805-4602

Email: ...

This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Bullrun Capital Inc.