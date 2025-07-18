Fendx Provides Corporate Update

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) -(the "" or ""), an innovative surface protection company using their technology to develop product solutions to reduce the spread of harmful pathogens and support a cleaner, safer world, announces the completion of its previously disclosed debt settlements from July 8, 2025. The Company issued 1,249,024 common shares (each, a "") at $0.082 per Share to settle $102,420 of debt, and 8,781,969 units (each, a "") at $0.06 per Unit to settle an aggregate of $526,918.20 of debt with various creditors, including insiders of FendX (collectively, the "").

Each Unit is comprised of one Share and one transferable Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months. The Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants should the daily closing price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, or any other exchange where the Shares may then be listed, reach or surpass $0.20 per Share for 20 consecutive trading days by giving notice via news release and, in such case, 100% of the then unexercised Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which the news release is disseminated.

The Company is carrying out the Debt Settlements to improve its financial position by reducing its existing liabilities. The securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlements are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws. No new control person or insiders will be created pursuant to the Debt Settlements.

Two insiders participated in the Debt Settlements to settle and aggregate of $435,043.20 in debt, each of which settlement is considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements found in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the debt settlements with the insiders is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Debt Settlements, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances as the Company wishes to improve its financial position by reducing its existing liabilities as soon as possible.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlements will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About REPELWRAP TM Film

REPELWRAPTM film is the Company's first product in development and is a protective surface coating film that leverages the Company's award-winning nanotechnology. REPELWRAPTM film has demonstrated unique repelling properties that reduce adhesion of pathogens, bacteria, and viruses by >98%, reducing their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The Company believes REPELWRAPTM film will have applications in healthcare settings and other industries.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a surface protection company leveraging its proprietary technology to develop product solutions that help reduce the spread of harmful pathogens in everyday environments. The Company is advancing an eco-friendly, smart sponge designed to deliver effective cleaning while minimizing environmental impact. This innovative product complements FendX's broader pipeline, which includes REPELWRAPTM film, a protective surface coating with repelling properties that significantly reduce adhesion and transmission of pathogens on high-touch surfaces, and a spray-based coating with similar functionality. Additionally, the Company is developing specialized catheter coatings, with its first coating being for Foley catheters. The Company holds an exclusive supply agreement for the eco-sponge and an exclusive license to certain intellectual property related to the use of the sponge, as well as exclusive worldwide licenses and intellectual property for its coating technologies.

For more information, please visit and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to: the plans of the Company; statements regarding the Company's plans to evaluate potential next steps in the development of REPELWRAPTM film; statements regarding the Company's intentions and the Company's belief that REPELWRAPTM film will have applications in healthcare settings and other industries; and statements regarding the debt settlements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: risks that the Company will not complete a financing or raise sufficient funds to complete all of its planned activities; risks that the Company's products may not perform as, or have the benefits, expected; risks related to research and development activities; risks that the Company's products may not be accepted and adopted by the public; the risk that the Company will not obtain necessary approvals and/or clearances as anticipated or at all; the risk that there will be delays in commencing any further performance testing as anticipated or at all; the risk that the Company will receive negative results from the Company's performance testing; the effects of government regulation on the Company's business; risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain and protect rights to its intellectual property; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to raise additional capital; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure outlined in the Company's filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission on SEDAR+ at .

