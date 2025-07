Legend Power Systems Applies For Amendment To Terms Of Warrants

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) ("" or the ""), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, announces that it has made application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "") to extend the term of 12,861,553 common share purchase warrants (the "") that were issued under the Company's private placement of units completed in two tranches on July 31, 2023 and August 22, 2023. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.25 and are set to expire on July 31, 2025 and August 22, 2025 respectively. Insiders of the Company hold 1,957,999 or 15.22% of the Warrants. The Company has applied for consent to extend the term of the Warrants from twenty-four months (24) to thirty-six months (36) from the date of original issuance in accordance with Exchange policies (the ""). Subsequent disclosure will be issued by the Company, If approval is granted by the Exchange for the Warrant Term Extension.

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. ( ) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is a turnkey solution that identifies and resolves inefficiencies in commercial electrical systems, enhancing energy performance while reducing costs and emissions. The SmartGATE active energy management system installs after the meter in line with your switchgear. Using our patented technology, we extract a percentage of the load, convert and analyze it, rebuild the waveform, and then inject it back into your system. This provides full voltage regulation (+/- 8%) to your exact specification, on each phase individually to address the main power attributes that impact system reliability, lifetime, and efficiency. All focused on reducing energy consumption while creating optimal power for optimal performance with a footprint designed for today's buildings.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Lansky, Director

+1 416 417 7664

...

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

+ 1 647 503 1054

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR+ at . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

