Kuwait Strongly Deplores Israel's Plans Regarding Ibrahimi Mosque
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 18 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed on Friday Kuwait's strong denunciation and condemnation of the Israeli occupation plans to transfer the administrative powers of Ibrahimi Mosque from Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs to the so-called the Jewish religious council in Kiryat Arba settlement.
In a statement, the ministry affirmed that such step is a flagrant violation of international law and provokes Muslims' feelings across the world.
It stressed Kuwait's categorical rejection of such unilateral measures that affect the current legal and historic status of religious sanctities in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Kuwait called on the international community and the Security Council to bear their legal and moral responsibilities to deter such practices that underestimate international efforts aiming to achieve inclusive and just peace, according to the statement. (end)
hss
hss
