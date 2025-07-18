'Excessive 70% Job Reservation In J&K': HC Seeks Govt Reply In 4 Weeks

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Friday issued notice to the government on a fresh petition, calling into question J&K UT's rationale in prescribing a reservation up to 70% in government jobs for the reserved categories against their population share of 30%.

A division bench has sought a response from the government within four weeks, days after dismissing a batch of petitions as withdrawn, while granting the petitioners liberty to file a fresh challenge to various provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 - in particular, Section 3

In the fresh plea, the petitioners have challenged Section-3, Section-4, Section-6, Section-8 and Section-9 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act 2004, some rules of Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Rules of 2005 including Rule-4, Rule-5, Rule-9, Rule-10, Rule-13, Rule-15 and Rule-17, S.O 176 dated 15-03-2024, S.O 127 dated 20-04-2020, S.O 305 dated 31-05-2024, SRO 518 dated 02-Sep-2019, Jammu & Kashmir reservation Rules 2005.

According to the petitioners they provide the grounds for“excessive reservation” that cumulatively result in approximately 70% of posts being reserved across various categories, leaving a mere 30% for Open Merit/General category candidates.

The petitioners submit that this reservation pattern was without any basis on any quantifiable data and also contravenes the mandate of Article 16(4) which allows the state to make provisions for the reservation of appointments or posts in favor of any backward class of citizens who, in the state's opinion, are not adequately represented in the services under the state.

Besides challenging provisions and notifications, the petitioners have challenged ensuing advertisement /notifications issued pursuant thereby, contending that no fresh assessment or independent commission has been constituted by the authorities to examine the current representation of backward classes in public services. This has rendered the present reservation structure arbitrary and unsustainable under law, they contend.

The petitioners among others have sought directions to declare Section-3, Section-4, Section-6, Section-8 and Section-9 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Rules of 2005: Rule-4, Rule-5, Rule-9, Rule-10, Rule-13, Rule-15, Rule-17 framed thereunder, S.O 176 dated: 15-03-2024, S.O 127 dated: 20-04-2020 S.O 305 dated 31-05-2024, SRO 518 dated: 02-Sep-2019, as unconstitutional and ultra vires to the mandate of Article 16(4) of the Constitution of India, on account of absence of quantifiable data and breach of the principle of adequacy of representation.

They have also sought direction or quashing the S.O 127 dated: 20-04-2020 S.O 305 dated 31-05-2024, SRO 518 dated: 02-Sep-2019

Besides, they have sought directions for quashing Advertisement Notification, Appointment Notifications bearing Advertisement Notification No. 04 PSC (DR-P) of 2024 dated 26.07.2024, Advertisement 02 of 2024 dated: 22.11.2024, corrigendum dated: 29.07.2024 to Advertisement No. 02/RR/RC of 2024 dated: 09.05.2024, Advertisement No. 04 of 2024 / RR / RC of 2024 dated: 29.07.2024, Advertisement No. 06 of 2024, dated: 28.08.2024, Advertisement No. 03 of 2025, dated: 24-04-2025, Advertisement No. 05-PSC of 2025, dated: 14-05-2025, Advertisement No. 02 of 2025/RR/RC, dated: 26-05-2025, recruitment processes, and consequential actions undertaken pursuant to the Act and Rules“being violative of constitutional provisions and principles of equality as it provides only 30% share for Open Merit/ General and 70% share for reserved categories.”

They have also sought directions, commanding the authorities to redefine Rule 4 Para 3 Socially and Educationally backward Class as other Back Class (OBC) to enable them to claim Central Reservation.

Besides, directions have been sought to make rationalization of reservation by providing due share to the tune of 80% and 20% to reserved categories.

The petitioners have also sought directions to exclude the creamy layers candidates belonging to ST, SC, OBC, from reservation as also provide Reservation to only single generation in tune with the judgement of Supreme Court of India in case titled: State of Punjab Versus Davinder Singh decided on 1-August-2004.