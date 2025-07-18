J&K Braces For A Wet Weekend

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Meteorological Department has predicted a spell of unsettled weather across Jammu and Kashmir over the coming days, with intermittent rain and thundershowers expected until July 26. A weather advisory has been issued for July 21–23, cautioning about gusty winds and brief intense showers in some areas.

According to MeT officials, the region will experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall till July 20.“From July 21 to 23, J&K is expected to witness generally cloudy weather with intermittent spells of light to moderate rainfall,” an official said, adding that isolated heavy showers, gusty winds, and thunderstorms may also occur during this period.

Officials have warned of possible flash floods in vulnerable areas, along with risks of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in hilly terrains. Rising water levels in rivers, streams, and local nallahs could also lead to waterlogging in low-lying regions.

“People living in landslide-prone zones and along nallahs should remain cautious. Travelers and pilgrims have also been advised to stay updated about the weather and road conditions,” the advisory added.

The department has further predicted brief spells of rain at scattered places across the Union Territory from July 24 to 26.

Read Also Rain, Risk, & Relief: MeT Office Sounds Flood Alert Red Alert: J&K Braces For Intense Rainfall

Meanwhile, farmers have been advised to take advantage of the relatively stable weather conditions between July 18 and 20 to carry out orchard spraying and other essential agricultural activities.

Rains Bring Relief to Farmers

After weeks of relentless heat and a troubling dry spell, Kashmir's farmlands are finally beginning to breathe again. The recent bout of rainfall across the Valley has not only eased soaring temperatures but brought long-awaited relief to orchardists and paddy cultivators struggling with irrigation woes.

The rainfall, though modest in quantity, has helped revive irrigation canals and recharge local water bodies that had nearly dried up.“We had almost given up on the crop,” said Bashir Ahmad, a farmer from Anantnag.“But the rain came just in time.”

According to the Meteorological Department, Kashmir received a cumulative rainfall of 11.5 mm on July 16 and 17, with moderate intensity recorded in South Kashmir. The department expects light to moderate rainfall to continue intermittently until July 26, with heightened activity between July 21 and 23, possibly accompanied by gusty winds and localized flooding.

“This phase of precipitation is crucial for crops that were nearing the stress point,” said an official from the Agriculture Department, adding that many orchards and paddy fields had already begun showing signs of wilting due to the heatwave.

Farmers across Baramulla, Shopian, and Pulwama districts welcomed the change, some even calling it“a prayer answered.” Yet, concerns remain.“If the rainfall doesn't sustain for at least a few more days, the moisture won't hold,” warned Abdul Hamid, an apple grower from Shopian.

The MeT Department has also urged caution, warning of possible flash floods, mudslides, and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Farmers have been advised to utilize the dry window from July 18–20 to spray pesticides and manage their orchards.