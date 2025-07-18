First National Bank Alaska Named One Of Top Banks In The Nation By Bank Director Magazine
“I'm especially pleased Bank Director recognized the high quality of the bank's loans, maintained through our philosophy that all loans must not only make sense for the bank, but also be beneficial for the borrower,” said Betsy Lawer, First National Chair and CEO/President.“These accolades are a powerful testament to the leadership, vision, and dedication of First National's Board of Directors and executive management team, as well as the 621 employees who bring that vision to life every day.”
Alaska's community bank since 1922, First National Bank Alaska proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and 28 locations in 19 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world.
In 2025, Alaska Business readers voted First National“Best of Alaska Business” in the Best Place to Work category for the 10th year in a row, Best Bank/Credit Union for the fifth time, and Best Customer Service for the second year in a row. That year, Forbes also selected First National as the sixth best bank on their America's Best Banks list and one of the top two Banks in the State, and Newsweek recognized the bank as one of the nation's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions. The bank was also voted“Best of Alaska” in 2024 in the Anchorage Daily News awards, ranking as one of the top three in the Bank/Financial category for the sixth year in a row. American Banker again recognized First National as a“Best Bank to Work For” in 2024, for the seventh consecutive year.
For more than a century, the bank has been committed to supporting the communities it serves. In 2024, for the eighth consecutive reporting period, over a span of twenty-four years, First National received an Outstanding Community Reinvestment Act performance rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, and recognized as a Minority Depository Institution by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, as it is majority-owned by women.
Contact:
Corporate Communications
907-777-3409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment