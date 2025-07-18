First National Bank Alaska Named One Of Top Banks In The Nation By Bank Director Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank Director, a leading resource for the financial industry, named First National (OTCQX:FBAK) as the tenth best bank in the United States on its Top 25 Banks list and the third best bank on its Top Banks with Less than $5 Billion in Total Assets list . Bank Director uses four metrics to assess performance: return on equity, return on assets, asset quality and capital adequacy.

“I'm especially pleased Bank Director recognized the high quality of the bank's loans, maintained through our philosophy that all loans must not only make sense for the bank, but also be beneficial for the borrower,” said Betsy Lawer, First National Chair and CEO/President.“These accolades are a powerful testament to the leadership, vision, and dedication of First National's Board of Directors and executive management team, as well as the 621 employees who bring that vision to life every day.”

Alaska's community bank since 1922, First National Bank Alaska proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and 28 locations in 19 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world.

In 2025, Alaska Business readers voted First National“Best of Alaska Business” in the Best Place to Work category for the 10th year in a row, Best Bank/Credit Union for the fifth time, and Best Customer Service for the second year in a row. That year, Forbes also selected First National as the sixth best bank on their America's Best Banks list and one of the top two Banks in the State, and Newsweek recognized the bank as one of the nation's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions. The bank was also voted“Best of Alaska” in 2024 in the Anchorage Daily News awards, ranking as one of the top three in the Bank/Financial category for the sixth year in a row. American Banker again recognized First National as a“Best Bank to Work For” in 2024, for the seventh consecutive year.

For more than a century, the bank has been committed to supporting the communities it serves. In 2024, for the eighth consecutive reporting period, over a span of twenty-four years, First National received an Outstanding Community Reinvestment Act performance rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, and recognized as a Minority Depository Institution by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, as it is majority-owned by women.

