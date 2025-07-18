Bounce And Petite Wine Traveler, Inc. Announce A New TV Series: Petite Wine Traveler Explores: California Central Coast

Jamie Knee on the set of Petite Wine Traveler Explores: California Central Coast

- Jamie KneeSANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bounce & Petite Wine Traveler, Inc. are proud to announce production of Petite Wine Traveler Explores: California's Central Coast, a ten-episode wine, culinary and travel series in conjunction with American Public Television (APT) to air in early 2026. Hosted by acclaimed wine expert Jamie Knee, the series will celebrate the California Central Coast 's rich tapestry of wine, food, and hospitality. Jamie brings deep expertise and an engaging storytelling style to every episode.Series FocusPetite Wine Traveler Explores: California Central Coast will shine a spotlight on:.World-Class Wineries: From Sta. Rita Hills' Pinot Noir, Paso Robles' Rhône-style blends, to Santa Cruz Mountains unique terroir..Farm-to-Table Excellence: Chefs, farmers, and markets that define the region's seasonal bounty..Authentic Hospitality: Vineyards, tasting rooms, boutique inns, and seaside eateries that embody Central Coast living.About the Host: Jamie KneeJamie Knee, known as The Petite Wine Traveler, launched her personal brand in 2018. A luxury wine-travel writer, global wine influencer, and international wine judge, Jamie was named one of the Top 50 Most Influential Women in Wine Hospitality and recognized as one of the industry's most influential wine voices. She is a Certified Specialist of Wine, WSET, a certified Rioja and Cava Wine educator, a California Wine Appellation Expert and American Wine Expert. She was the most recent Director of the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience in partnership with the Julia Child Foundation.About BounceLed by CEO Tim Swift, Bounce is an EmmyAward–winning production company renowned for its live and taped event expertise. Over the past 25 years, Bounce has produced landmark PBS specials-including the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize ceremonies, and In Performance at the White House – as well as major network and streaming projects. Known for cinematic quality and cultural gravitas, Bounce brings destinations to life with authenticity and flair.For inquiries, please contact: Bounce at: ... or ...

