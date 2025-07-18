The Spiritual Art Of Business By Barry L. Rowan Continues To Inspire Professionals Seeking Deeper Meaning In Their Work

Barry L. Rowan

The Spiritual Art of Business: Connecting the Daily with the Divine

Veteran Executive's Work Offers a Timeless Guide to Integrating Faith and Leadership

WA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era when many professionals are searching for more than career success, Barry L. Rowan's“The Spiritual Art of Business: Connecting the Daily” with the Divine continues to resonate deeply with readers around the world.Far from a quick-fix business manual, this book challenges readers to approach work not as a means of identity or personal achievement, but as a spiritual calling. Drawing from decades in high-level executive roles, Rowan offers a message that is both bold and deeply human:“We don't derive meaning from our work; we bring meaning to our work.”With a career that includes leading or helping build eight companies-one of which sold for $10 billion-Rowan understands the high-stakes world of business. But it was a personal, seventeen-year journey through spiritual emptiness that ultimately transformed how he viewed work, leadership, and purpose.“I was living from the outside-in,” Rowan reflects.“But I came to realize that work can be a sacred expression of who we are, and who we are becoming in God.”Structured in 40 brief, meditative chapters, The Spiritual Art of Business is designed not just to be read but experienced. It offers space for reflection, insight, and transformation-inviting readers to surrender their careers to a higher calling and discover how faith can inform everything from boardroom decisions to team dynamics.Whether navigating leadership challenges, career transitions, or burnout, readers continue to find in Rowan's words a source of clarity and encouragement. The book offers a powerful message: it is possible to live one life-where faith and business are not separate, but seamlessly united in service of others and in partnership with God.Organizations, faith communities, and leadership forums in the United States and around the world have embraced Rowan's work. He is available for speaking engagements, executive accompaniment, and training programs centered on character-driven leadership and holistic personal development.Barry L. Rowan holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Business Administration and Chemical Biology from The College of Idaho. He has served as CEO/President of two private companies and CFO for four publicly traded firms, including Vonage and Gogo Inflight. Through his work, he has been involved in more than $20 billion in financial transactions.Today, Barry dedicates his life to the holistic accompaniment leaders, speaking internationally, and helping people align their work with their deepest values. He and his wife, Linda, have two grown sons and three grandchildren, and he enjoys skiing, hiking, and exploring different cultures.The book is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers . To explore Barry Rowan's work or inquire about collaboration opportunities, visit .

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

888-208-9296

email us here

Barry L. Rowan on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.