New Fictional Mystery Explores Secrets And Suspicion In Chicago's Gold Coast

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new literary mystery The Wooden Alley Murder by author D. Farinelli unfolds in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast where a disturbing crime unsettles a quiet neighborhood and draws a longtime couple into a tangle of suspicion, secrecy, and personal reckoning.The Wooden Alley Murder is a work of fiction that follows Ceci and Avery Felcetti, a married couple whose lives are disrupted when a body is found in a historic alley near their home. The discovery raises questions that reach into the lives of those around them and expose fractures in relationships and institutions long thought secure.Ceci is observant and outspoken with a knack for reading between the lines. Her husband Avery, once a prominent novelist, wrestles with creative stagnation and unspoken regrets. As their paths converge around the investigation, personal history begins to blur with present-day consequences.The story moves through community events, private conversations, and moments of unexpected humor. The Felcettis face both internal and external pressure as they confront the truths others try to hide. With each turn, what seemed like a single act of violence begins to suggest deeper patterns and uncomfortable connections.The novel offers tension alongside wit, giving space for both emotional depth and sharp dialogue. As neighbors become suspects and secrets surface, the story asks what it means to truly know someone and what people will do to preserve the lives they have built.The Wooden Alley Murder is a fictional exploration of how hidden histories and quiet tensions can shape a community and the individuals within it.The Wooden Alley Murder is now available in print and digital formats on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Author ContactAbout the Author:D. Farinelli writes fiction centered on identity, memory, and urban environments. Drawing inspiration from Chicago's cultural history, Farinelli's work reflects on how personal and societal expectations intersect. The Wooden Alley Murder adds to the author's growing collection of thoughtful and suspenseful narratives. Farinelli lives in Illinois.

D. Farinelli

D. Farinelli

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.