SCORE Foundation Announces New Board Member

Adelman said, "As a SCORE mentor, I have personally seen the positive impact that free mentoring has on small businesses. I am thrilled to be joining the SCORE Foundation Board as we look to boost our collaborations."

Ron Cates, President of the SCORE Foundation, commented, "I'm excited to have Michele Adelman on our board. She truly understands small business and the impact a SCORE mentor has on small business success".

For information on collaborating with the Foundation as a sponsor or donor, send an email to [email protected] . To help us spread the word about our mission and activities which support entrepreneurs, follow our LinkedIn page by clicking here .

About the SCORE Foundation:

The SCORE Foundation, a 501 c 3, is the philanthropic arm of SCORE, America's premier source of free and confidential mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. The Foundation funds SCORE education programs, resources and services that foster vibrant small business communities nationwide. To make an individual donation, visit our website at .

