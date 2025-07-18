Silicon Beach Film Festival Celebrates Ten Years Of Independent Film In Hollywood At TCL Chinese 6 Theatres

Silicon Beach Film Festival Laurel 2025

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hollywood is the ultimate summertime destination for filmmakers who will love the Silicon Beach Film Festival 2025, scheduled to take place at the world-famous TCL Chinese 6 Theatres beginning on Friday, September 5th, and running through Thursday, September 11th. Submissions for the festival are underway, and filmmakers are encouraged to submit their films and screenplays on Film Freeway via

The festival showcases international, diverse and original work full of imagination by filmmakers from around the world. The festival is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at the door, or in advance online at

The festival is run by Jon Gursha, Founder of the Silicon Beach Film Festival and Peter Greene, Co-Founder.“The Silicon Beach Film Festival screens a wide variety of different types of films and brings filmmakers together”said Peter Greene. Submissions from all genres are welcome, including comedy, narrative, horror, documentary, music, animation, and experimental films. "Screening independent films in Hollywood is a rich and satisfying experience for filmmakers”, said Jon Gursha.

The festival emphasizes the quality of the screening venues, and enables independent filmmakers to showcase their work with confidence. This year marks a ten-year milestone for the festival. The Silicon Beach Film Festival is a celebration of independent films, and it is also a networking opportunity for filmmakers, producers, and distributors. The large scale independent film festival offers interesting experiences for attendees. Additionally, Q&A discussions with filmmakers will be added to the event.

For more information about the Silicon Beach Film Festival and to submit your film, please visit . Silicon Beach Film Festival is a registered trademark. Follow the festival on social media for announcements and updates.

