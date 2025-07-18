Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Atlantic International Corp. Postpones Annual General Meeting


2025-07-18 05:45:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions, today announced that it has postponed its Annual General Meeting, originally scheduled for July 15, 2025, has been postponed until a date to be determined later this year.

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a publicly traded global platform of outsourced services and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiaries, including Lyneer Staffing Solutions, Atlantic provides tailored staffing, recruiting, and strategic outsourcing solutions across a wide range of industries and verticals. With a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and customer success, Atlantic continues to expand its global footprint while driving value for clients, employees, and shareholders.

