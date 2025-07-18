Atlantic International Corp. Postpones Annual General Meeting

Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a publicly traded global platform of outsourced services and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiaries, including Lyneer Staffing Solutions, Atlantic provides tailored staffing, recruiting, and strategic outsourcing solutions across a wide range of industries and verticals. With a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and customer success, Atlantic continues to expand its global footprint while driving value for clients, employees, and shareholders.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.