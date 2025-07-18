Dental Delays Exposed: 2,000+ Kids In Cork Wait Years-One Clinic Offers A Fix

winningsmile

Carrigaline Clinic Leads with Biomimetic Dentistry Amidst Ireland's Dental Access Crisis

- echoliveCORK, CARRIGALINE, IRELAND, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With nearly 2,000 children in Cork and Kerry endure waits of up to six years for orthodontic treatment, and an additional 2,448 children face delays of at least 18 months just for their first assessment, a state-of-the-art dental clinic in Carrigaline is stepping in to help fill the gap.Winning Smile Dental & Aesthetic Clinic , located on Main Street in Carrigaline, is making waves for its blend of cutting-edge technology, holistic care, and cosmetic precision. As over 2,000 children wait up to six years for treatment and another 2,448 await initial assessments, the clinic's full-service offering comes as a lifeline for families stuck in limbo.“Waiting years for a child to get braces or even an assessment isn't just frustrating, it can affect their long-term health and confidence,” said Kevin O'Brien, Dentist and facial cosmetics.“We're here to change that.”From general checkups to advanced orthodontics, biomimetic dentistry, and even aesthetic treatments like lip fillers and Profhilo, Winning Smile is redefining what it means to be the best dentist in Cork. Those looking for a dentist in carrigaline should consider Winning Smile Dental & Aesthetic ClinicWhat Is Biomimetic Dentistry?Unlike traditional techniques that remove large amounts of tooth structure, biomimetic dentistry mimics the natural composition of teeth, preserving healthy tissue while offering long-lasting restorations. This approach is at the heart of Winning Smile's philosophy: conservative, precise, and patient-first.While 82.3% of Irish children aged 2–17 were reported to have“good or very good” dental health in 2024, the remaining 3.2% classified as having“bad or very bad” oral health reflect a growing need for timely, high-quality care, something the Winning Smile clinic is determined to deliver.All-in-One Services for Families and AdultsFrom dental emergencies and Invisalign for teens to Botox or exosome therapy for parents, Winning Smile offers comprehensive care and convenience all in one place. Patients also have access to advanced treatments like dental implant restorations, white braces, and composite bonding.About Winning Smile Dental & Aesthetic ClinicWinning Smile is a full-service dental and cosmetic clinic based in Carrigaline, Co. Cork. Known for its expert team, modern technology, and commitment to biomimetic principles, the clinic offers everything from general checkups and hygiene treatments to orthodontics, implants, cosmetic makeovers, and advanced facial aesthetics.Winning Smile Dental & Aesthetic Clinic's general dental treatments encompass everything you need to maintain optimal oral health. Routine dental check‐ups and hygienist appointments allow our team to monitor your teeth and gums, perform professional cleanings, and catch any issues early. Should restorative work be necessary, we offer biomimetic dentistry techniques alongside traditional tooth fillings, root canal therapy, and extractions-including wisdom teeth removal-to preserve as much natural structure as possible. Custom‐made gum shields are also available to protect your smile during sports or bruxism, ensuring both function and comfort.Our cosmetic dental and aesthetic treatments are designed to enhance your smile's appearance and overall facial harmony. From in‐office and take‐home tooth whitening to porcelain veneers and composite bonding, we tailor each procedure to create natural‐looking results that suit your unique preferences. For more extensive restorations, our dental crowns, inlays, and onlays deliver durable, lifelike solutions. Beyond dentistry, we provide non‐surgical facial rejuvenation services-such as lip fillers, Botox, exosome therapy, and Profhilo-to complement your dental work and achieve a balanced, refreshed look.To address missing teeth, misalignment, and urgent needs, we offer a full spectrum of implant restorations, dental bridges, and removable dentures to rebuild your bite and confidence. Our orthodontic services span all ages: from early interceptive care for children to metal, white, and clear‐aligner (Invisalign) options for teens and adults. We also run an emergency dental service for prompt relief of pain, infection, or trauma. By grouping our treatments into these focused categories, Winning Smile ensures that every aspect of your dental and aesthetic care is covered under one roof.Winning Smile Dental & Aesthetic ClinicMain St, Kilmoney, Carrigaline, Co. Cork, P43 KC80, Ireland+353 21 437 1944...ReferencesÓ Liatháin, C. (2025, June 24). Almost 2,000 Cork and Kerry children waiting up to six years for orthodontic treatment. Echo Live.Central Statistics Office. (2025, July 18). Irish Health Survey 2024 – Children's Health [CSO Statistical Release].

