Premier Health Partners - Notice Of Data Event

Equifax
P.O. Box 105069
Atlanta, GA 30348
1-888-298-0045
|
Experian
P.O. Box 9554
Allen, TX 75013
1-888-397-3742
|
TransUnion
P.O. Box 2000
Chester, PA 19016
1-833-799-5355
Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.
Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General.
