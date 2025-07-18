Premier Health Partners - Notice Of Data Event

DAYTON, Ohio, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Health Partners ("Premier Health") is providing notice of a cyber incident that may impact the privacy of some information of certain individuals. On July 12, 2023, Premier Health became aware of suspicious activity related to certain systems within its environment. As a result, Premier Health launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the activity. Through this investigation, Premier Health determined that files on certain Premier Health systems were subject to access and acquisition by an unauthorized party at varying times between June 7, 2023 and July 12, 2023. Following this discovery, Premier Health began reviewing the affected systems to determine what, if any, sensitive information was contained within the systems in question, which recently concluded. Please note that we do not have any evidence to indicate that your information was subject to actual or attempted misuse as a result of this incident. All Premier Health services are fully operational and there has not been and will not be any interruption in service.

While the affected information varies for each individual it can include: name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number or state issued identification number, passport number, individual taxpayer identification number, digital signature, login credentials, financial account information, medical information, and health insurance information.

Premier Health is sending letters to impacted individuals where address information is available. Within these letters, Premier Health will offer complimentary credit monitoring services and information on resources available to you to help protect your information, should you feel it necessary to do so. Individuals who have questions about this incident can contact Premier Health's dedicated assistance line at 855-507-7876 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Premier Health encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. Premier Health is providing potentially impacted individuals with contact information for the three major credit reporting agencies, as well as providing advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on their credit files. The relevant contact information is below: