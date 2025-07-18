MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initiative includes international investment and free AI education programs for local youth

Chicago, IL, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Anosh Ahmed Foundation, owned by Dr. Anosh Ahmed, a physician and entrepreneur based in Chicago, has announced that discussions are underway with international investors to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) data center on Chicago's West Side. The project is designed to contribute to local economic development while positioning Chicago as an emerging hub for AI-driven industries.





Dr. Anosh Ahmed oversees community distribution with the Anosh Foundation team



The proposed facility would support a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, education, and technology infrastructure. Dr. Ahmed has confirmed interest from several Dubai-based investors, with formal agreements currently in progress.

As part of the initiative, the Anosh Inc. Foundation plans to establish a dedicated classroom within the future facility to provide AI-focused educational programming for local youth. The classes are expected to cover introductory coding, machine learning, and real-world AI applications.

“We're building more than infrastructure, we're investing in opportunity,” said Dr. Ahmed.“Through this project, we aim to equip young people from underserved areas with tools to engage in the growing technology economy.”

The initiative is part of a broader mission led by Dr. Ahmed and the Anosh Inc. Foundation to bridge access gaps in education, healthcare, and technology. Further details regarding project timelines, construction plans, and program enrollment are expected to be released later this year.

About Dr. Anosh Ahmed

Dr. Anosh Ahmed is a Chicago-based physician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Through his family offic and charitable foundatio , he has supported a range of initiatives across healthcare, real estate, and community development. He frequently shares insights on transformative leadershi and is recognized for his work in underserved communities worldwide.

CONTACT: Sandra Gomez Dr. Anosh Ahmed Foundation +1 (346) 768 7004 ...