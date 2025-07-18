Massachusetts School Of Law Announces Tuition Freeze For The Upcoming Academic Year

Andover, Massachusetts – The Massachusetts School of Law has announced a tuition freeze for the upcoming 2025-2026 academic year. This executive decision comes as many educational institutions grapple with the economic repercussions of inflation and the overall escalating cost of living.

By maintaining its current tuition rates , the Massachusetts School of Law aims to alleviate the financial burden on its student body while continuing to offer a high-quality legal education. The university remains steadfast in its commitment to accessibility and affordability, striving to be one of the most economically feasible options for aspiring lawyers.

The Massachusetts School of Law is currently accepting Fall Semester 2025 applications on a rolling admissions basis. The process consists of filling out an application online, and LSAT scores are not required. Instead, future students will be required to take an aptitude test.

Prospective students interested in joining the Massachusetts School of Law community are encouraged to apply for the upcoming semester and schedule a visit with an admissions counselor.

The Massachusetts School of Law continues to attract a diverse and talented pool of applicants yearly, drawn by its emphasis on practical skills and a curriculum that prepares graduates to excel in a rapidly changing legal landscape. The university's proactive measures reflect a broader understanding of the economic realities affecting students today, ensuring that pursuing a legal career remains viable for all who are interested.

Massachusetts School of Law's mission is to provide an academically rigorous affordable legal education emphasizing ethics, advocacy, leadership, and professional skills. MSLAW provides this accessible, affordable legal education to tomorrow's leaders in law, business, and technology who seek to contribute to their communities as advocates, lawyers, and leaders. Lawyers have an outsized influence in our society and MSLAW prepares its graduates to use their skills to help their clients while providing its graduates the societal advancement and influence that a law degree has traditionally provided.

