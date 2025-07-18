D2E Labs Appoints Wayfair Exec Karan Raturi As Chief Operating Officer To Drive Marketplace Growth Of Amazon Agencies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Karan brings a strong track record in operational excellence and growth strategy, with leadership roles at Wayfair and Bark, where he scaled customer acquisition, team operations, and product marketing.

As Chief Operating Officer, he will lead client delivery, operational performance, and integration across D2E Labs' portfolio companies. Working closely with the leadership at Market Defense and Lunge Marketing, Karan will drive alignment on strategic goals and deliver scalable, high-impact solutions for clients.

"Joining at the height of Prime Day season puts the work into sharp focus," said Raturi. "These are high-stakes moments for brands, and what I've seen already is teams that are not just reacting. They're leading. From strategy to execution, they're running full-scale campaigns that move the needle. I'm excited to build on that foundation and help scale it even further."

Charles Tellier, CEO of D2E Labs, added, "Karan brings the right mix of energy, data-driven execution, and digital marketing expertise. His experience scaling complex organizations makes him a great fit to lead our next chapter."

About D2E Labs

D2E Labs acquires and scales performance-driven businesses in digital marketing and commerce enablement. Through operational support and strategic alignment, D2E Labs helps its portfolio companies unlock accelerated growth. Learn more at d2elabs

About Market Defense

Market Defense is the premier marketplace growth partner for prestige beauty brands, having partnered with over 100 leading beauty companies. The agency has driven success for top names including Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, DIME, this works and more, resolving over 2 million marketplace cases and managing more than $100 million in beauty-category revenue. Learn more at marketdefense

About Lunge Marketing

Lunge Marketing is a full-service marketplace agency for Lifestyle and Home brands, partnering with major entertainment licensors like Warner Bros. Discovery, The Walt Disney Company, and Paramount+ to drive growth across Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok. Learn more at lungemarketing

Media Contact :

Vanessa Kuykendall

Chief Engagement Officer

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Market Defense LLC