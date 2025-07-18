D2E Labs Appoints Wayfair Exec Karan Raturi As Chief Operating Officer To Drive Marketplace Growth Of Amazon Agencies
As Chief Operating Officer, he will lead client delivery, operational performance, and integration across D2E Labs' portfolio companies. Working closely with the leadership at Market Defense and Lunge Marketing, Karan will drive alignment on strategic goals and deliver scalable, high-impact solutions for clients.
"Joining at the height of Prime Day season puts the work into sharp focus," said Raturi. "These are high-stakes moments for brands, and what I've seen already is teams that are not just reacting. They're leading. From strategy to execution, they're running full-scale campaigns that move the needle. I'm excited to build on that foundation and help scale it even further."
Charles Tellier, CEO of D2E Labs, added, "Karan brings the right mix of energy, data-driven execution, and digital marketing expertise. His experience scaling complex organizations makes him a great fit to lead our next chapter."
About D2E Labs
D2E Labs acquires and scales performance-driven businesses in digital marketing and commerce enablement. Through operational support and strategic alignment, D2E Labs helps its portfolio companies unlock accelerated growth. Learn more at d2elabs
About Market Defense
Market Defense is the premier marketplace growth partner for prestige beauty brands, having partnered with over 100 leading beauty companies. The agency has driven success for top names including Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, DIME, this works and more, resolving over 2 million marketplace cases and managing more than $100 million in beauty-category revenue. Learn more at marketdefense
About Lunge Marketing
Lunge Marketing is a full-service marketplace agency for Lifestyle and Home brands, partnering with major entertainment licensors like Warner Bros. Discovery, The Walt Disney Company, and Paramount+ to drive growth across Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok. Learn more at lungemarketing
Media Contact :
Vanessa Kuykendall
Chief Engagement Officer
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Market Defense LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment