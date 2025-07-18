Usyk Vs. Dubois: Weigh-In Results And Predictions For The Most Anticipated Fight Of The Year

LONDON, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the official weigh-in for the fight for the undisputed heavyweight title took place at Boxpark Wembley. The event was held with the support of the bout's official partner – the betting brand GG.BET. The heavier fighter was revealed to be Daniel Dubois at 243.8 lbs (110.5 kg) vs. 227.3 lbs (103.1 kg) for Oleksandr Usyk. According to predictions from experts, Usyk is expected to remain undefeated, with the Ukrainian boxer tipped as the favorite to win.

The rematch will take place tomorrow, 19 July at the Wembley Stadium in winner of the fight will become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, unifying the WBA, WBO, WBC, IBO, and IBF titles. The previous bout between the fighters took place in Wroclaw, Poland in 2023 and ended with a technical knockout victory for Usyk in the 9th round. That loss marked Dubois' (27) second career defeat. In total, Dubois has won 22 out of 24 professional fights. Usyk (38) enters the ring undefeated with 23 wins in 23 bouts.

This weigh-in barely altered the picture compared to their first title fight. The current weight of the boxers is 227.3 lbs (103.1 kg) for Usyk and 243.8 lbs (110.5 kg) for Dubois. In August 2023, Dubois also outweighed Usyk, coming in at 233.2 lbs (105.8 kg) to Usyk's 220.9 lbs (100.2 kg). Both fighters have the same reach – 198 cm – but Dubois holds a height advantage: 196 cm vs. Usyk's 191 cm.

Daniel Dubois boasts more knockout victories – 21 compared to Usyk's 14. Still, experts predict that Usyk is more likely to win this fight. is offering odds of 2.3 for Usyk to win by KO, TKO, or DQ, and 4.75 for Dubois to do the same. For those betting on the outright winner without any extra conditions, Usyk stands at odds of 1.33, and Dubois at 3.72. Even more markets are available on the platform.

