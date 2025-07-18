Matador Technologies Provides Contract Details For CTO Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its March 31, 2025 announcement welcoming Antoine De Vuyst as Chief Technology Officer (“”) and lead designer of the forthcoming Digital Gold Platform on Bitcoin,(TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3) (“” or the“”) is providing the following summary of Mr. De Vuyst's consulting agreement (the ""), as requested by the TSX Venture Exchange (the“”).

Under the Agreement, which took effect March 1, 2025, Mr. De Vuyst serves as CTO on a month-to-month basis and devotes the time required to meet Matador's product-development milestones. As consideration for his services as CTO, Mr. De Vuyst will receive:



C$5,000 per month in common shares of the Company, calculated quarterly, using the 30-day volume-weighted average price of Matador shares on the TSXV and subject to a four (4) month hold; and C$15,000 of restricted share units (“ RSUs ”) granted quarterly. The RSUs will vest one (1) year from the date of issuance. The RSUs are being issued pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

All securities issued to Mr. De Vuyst will remain subject to customary hold periods and final TSXV acceptance.

Either party may terminate this Agreement by providing thirty (30) days' written notice. Additionally, the Company reserves the right to terminate the Agreement immediately for cause. The Agreement further stipulates that any intellectual property developed during Mr. De Vuyst's engagement shall be assigned to Matador.

The Agreement is considered a non arm's-length transaction under applicable securities laws. No finder's fees were paid, and no new insiders were created pursuant to the Agreement. The Company is relying on the employee-executive exemption under Sections 5.5 and 5.7 of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, and therefore no formal valuation or minority-shareholder approval is required.

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA, OTCQB:MATAF, FSE:IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador's strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, with a focus on driving long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency.

Matador has recently proposed to expand its global footprint by entering into an agreement to invest in HODL Systems, one of India's first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador's position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at .

