Maryvale Expands Housing For Vulnerable Women & Kids In L.A. County

Pictured in the center are Congresswoman Judy Chu and Maryvale President & CEO Steve Gunther, joined by Maryvale board members, executive leadership, and city officials during a celebratory moment marking the next phase of Maryvale's growth and community

Congresswoman Judy Chu and Maryvale President & CEO Steve Gunther present a $1 million check to support Maryvale's Seton House expansion project, which will provide 20 new housing units for women and children. Also pictured are Maryvale board members cele

Maryvale President & CEO Steve Gunther stands inside the Laboure Building with Chief Program Officer Christina Moore (center) and Rheanan Torres, Seton House Manager. The trio is pictured in the building where Maryvale is expanding its Seton House program

Maryvale expands Seton House to 29 units, tripling support for unhoused families in L.A. with trauma-informed care and housing services.

- Steve Gunther, CEO of MaryvaleROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Maryvale Celebrates Seton House Expansion with Congresswoman Judy Chu to Support More Unhoused Families in Los Angeles CountyMaryvale, Los Angeles County's first children's charity, officially kicked off construction for the expansion of its Seton House temporary housing program with a special event at its Rosemead campus. The expansion will add 20 individual family suites with private bathrooms, increasing Seton House's capacity to 29 family units. Each suite will provide safe, stable temporary housing for one mother and up to two children.The event brought together community leaders-including Congresswoman Judy Chu and representatives from local City Councils-to celebrate this significant milestone. With a long history of serving vulnerable families, Maryvale continues to meet the community's urgent needs through its programs in early childhood education, mental health, and substance use services across the San Gabriel Valley.“This expansion is a reflection of our deep commitment to helping families heal and rebuild,” said Steve Gunther, CEO of Maryvale.“We are proud to expand Seton House and meet the urgent temporary housing needs in Los Angeles County.”The Seton House program, part of Maryvale's continuum of care, offers trauma-informed case management, onsite integrative services, and a safe, nurturing environment where women and their children can rebuild their lives. Services include parenting and life skills training, job and housing search support, financial literacy, mental health care, early childhood education, and individual and group counseling. This expansion project will allow Maryvale the opportunity to serve 40–50 more families annually, more than tripling Seton House's impact in providing families the opportunity to change the trajectory of their lives.This expansion marks a milestone in Maryvale's 170-year legacy and reflects its recent recognition as a 2025 California Nonprofit of the Year.For more information about Maryvale and how to support its mission, visit .

Colette Schultz

Maryvale

+1 626-280-6510 ext. 355

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.