Bank Of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable In August And September 2025
Series of Preferred Stock
Dividend per Share
Record Date
Payment Date
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E
|
$0.31548
July 31
August 15
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F
$1,272.68711
August 29
September 15
Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G
$1,272.68711
August 29
September 15
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1
$0.33385
August 15
August 28
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2
$0.33488
August 15
August 28
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4
$0.34127
August 15
August 28
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5
$0.32475
August 1
August 21
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series DD
$31.50000
August 15
September 10
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series FF
$29.3750000
September 1
September 15
6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG
$0.3750000
August 1
August 18
5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK
$0.3359375
September 1
September 25
5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL
$0.3125000
September 1
September 17
4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ
$0.2656250
August 1
August 18
4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS
$0.2968750
August 1
August 18
1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series DD and Series FF for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC ).
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts .
Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
[email protected]
Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
[email protected]
Reporters May Contact:
Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
[email protected]
