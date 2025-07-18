Bank Of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable In August And September 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share

or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E

$0.31548

July 31

August 15 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F

$1,272.68711

August 29

September 15 Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G

$1,272.68711

August 29

September 15 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1

$0.33385

August 15

August 28 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2

$0.33488

August 15

August 28 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4

$0.34127

August 15

August 28 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5

$0.32475

August 1

August 21 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series DD

$31.50000

August 15

September 10 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series FF

$29.3750000

September 1

September 15 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG

$0.3750000

August 1

August 18 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK

$0.3359375

September 1

September 25 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL

$0.3125000

September 1

September 17 4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ

$0.2656250

August 1

August 18 4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS

$0.2968750

August 1

August 18

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series DD and Series FF for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC ).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts .

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.388.6780

[email protected]

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)

Phone: 1.212.449.3112

[email protected]

Reporters May Contact:

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.743.3356

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED