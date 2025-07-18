MIDAS IMMERSION COOLING UNVEILS NEW FULL MAINTENANCE SUITE FOR LIQUID-IMMERSION DATA CENTERS

Includes Cordless Server Lift and XCI Byte Bath to Streamline Wear-Free Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midas Immersion Cooling today announced the launch of its all-in-one Maintenance Suite designed specifically for full immersion data centers. This turnkey solution equips data center operators with innovative tools that simplify routine servicing, reduce downtime and eliminate messy manual processes.

"At Midas, we understand that maintaining peak performance in a liquid-immersion environment requires purpose-built equipment," said Scott Sickmiller, CEO of Midas Immersion Cooling. "Our new Suite combines a state-of-the-art cordless server lift with tested Byte Bath, that removes residual dielectric from the server-two core components that transform how operators extract, clean and maintain servers. Clients have asked for tools allowing them to operate an Immersion Cooled Data Center similar to an Air Cooled Data Center - this Suite brings this want to a reality."

Key features include:

Cordless Server Lift: A portable, battery-powered lift engineered to safely and efficiently raise servers out of dielectric fluid baths. Its cordless design frees technicians from cumbersome cables and manual cranes.

XCI Byte Bath: An ergonomically designed two chamber bath that gives operators the option to completely remove dielectric residue prior to heavy maintenance or shipping.

Together, these tools deliver a streamlined workflow: servers are lifted directly out of the immersion tank, when needed, they can be dipped into the Byte Bath (Chamber one removes most of the dielectric residue. Chamber two removes any remaining residue, if this level of cleanse is required). The cleaning fluid is compatible with current server materials. Additional service packages, including preventive inspections and on-site support, round out the Maintenance Suite offering.

About Midas Immersion Cooling

Midas Immersion Cooling is a leading provider of turnkey liquid-immersion solutions that maximize data center efficiency and reliability. With a focus on innovation, safety and sustainability, Midas partners with hyperscale and enterprise operators worldwide to drive the next generation of high-performance, energy-efficient computing.

