MIDAS IMMERSION COOLING UNVEILS NEW FULL MAINTENANCE SUITE FOR LIQUID-IMMERSION DATA CENTERS
Includes Cordless Server Lift and XCI Byte Bath to Streamline Wear-Free Operations
AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midas Immersion Cooling today announced the launch of its all-in-one Maintenance Suite designed specifically for full immersion data centers. This turnkey solution equips data center operators with innovative tools that simplify routine servicing, reduce downtime and eliminate messy manual processes.
"At Midas, we understand that maintaining peak performance in a liquid-immersion environment requires purpose-built equipment," said Scott Sickmiller, CEO of Midas Immersion Cooling. "Our new Suite combines a state-of-the-art cordless server lift with tested Byte Bath, that removes residual dielectric from the server-two core components that transform how operators extract, clean and maintain servers. Clients have asked for tools allowing them to operate an Immersion Cooled Data Center similar to an Air Cooled Data Center - this Suite brings this want to a reality."
Key features include:
Cordless Server Lift: A portable, battery-powered lift engineered to safely and efficiently raise servers out of dielectric fluid baths. Its cordless design frees technicians from cumbersome cables and manual cranes.
XCI Byte Bath: An ergonomically designed two chamber bath that gives operators the option to completely remove dielectric residue prior to heavy maintenance or shipping.
Together, these tools deliver a streamlined workflow: servers are lifted directly out of the immersion tank, when needed, they can be dipped into the Byte Bath (Chamber one removes most of the dielectric residue. Chamber two removes any remaining residue, if this level of cleanse is required). The cleaning fluid is compatible with current server materials. Additional service packages, including preventive inspections and on-site support, round out the Maintenance Suite offering.
About Midas Immersion Cooling
Midas Immersion Cooling is a leading provider of turnkey liquid-immersion solutions that maximize data center efficiency and reliability. With a focus on innovation, safety and sustainability, Midas partners with hyperscale and enterprise operators worldwide to drive the next generation of high-performance, energy-efficient computing.
Contact us to learn more about our Maintenance Suite - [email protected] For inquiries or a personalized demo - contact [email protected]
SOURCE Midas Immersion CoolingWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment