Equator Releases 4.6 cu. ft. Outdoor Refrigerator for Indoor and Outdoor Built-In or Freestanding Use

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances announces the release of its 4.6 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Outdoor Refrigerator (Model OR 460 ), a durable, IPX4-rated waterproof unit designed to serve both residential and commercial settings. With a generous storage capacity that holds up to 110 cans and 6 bottles, the OR 460 brings functional design and environmental adaptability to indoor kitchens, outdoor patios, entertainment spaces, and more.

Measuring 34.25 x 23.42 x 22.24 inches (HxWxD), this unit is equipped with adjustable feet for stability and features a built-in or freestanding configuration to suit a range of installation requirements, including under-counter setups. The single-zone refrigerator maintains an internal temperature between 33.8°F and 50°F and utilizes a reliable compressor system with fan-assisted cooling to evenly distribute cold air.

Engineered for outdoor exposure, the OR 460 features a waterproof stainless steel exterior and anti-UV glass door to protect contents from harmful sunlight. The frost-free operation eliminates manual defrosting, while a door open alarm notifies users if the door is ajar for more than five minutes. An electronic temperature control system and 7-color interior LED lighting add further convenience and customization to this unit's functionality.

“The OR 460 addresses the growing need for flexible refrigeration solutions that transition seamlessly between indoor and outdoor environments,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Appliances.“It combines energy efficiency, commercial-grade durability, and thoughtful features that enhance usability whether it's built into a patio bar or installed in a basement entertainment area.”

The refrigerator is ETL certified and includes a one-year parts and labor warranty. It is now available through leading online and retail platforms, including Amazon, Wayfair, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company designs and manufactures energy-efficient, space-saving appliances for residential and commercial use. Its product line includes washers, dryers, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more. Equator is committed to innovation and sustainability in delivering modern home and lifestyle solutions. Learn more at .

