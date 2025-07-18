Oregon's Minimum Wage Bump To $15.05 May Raise Pay Floor For Over 150,000 Hospitality Workers

Fast-food workers, dishwashers, and hosts stand to gain the most from the 2025 increase

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon's minimum wage increase from $14.70 to $15.05 , effective July 2025, could create a ripple effect for more than 150,000 hospitality workers across the state, particularly those in lower-wage roles such as fast-food workers, dishwashers, and hosts, as revealed in a study by OysterLink , a job platform for hospitality professionals and employers.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the new wage floor brings the 10th percentile wages of several hospitality positions closer to or above the state minimum, prompting employers to revisit their pay scales.

Here's how the increase intersects with current earnings:



Fast-Food Workers (58,150 employed) currently earn as low as $14.57/hour at the 10th percentile. The wage hike would immediately affect these workers, especially in entry-level positions.

Dishwashers (6,150 employed) earn around $14.61/hour at the lowest decile - just above the old minimum but still within the new range.

Hosts and Hostesses (4,450 employed) start at $14.14/hour , meaning the new law mandates a raise for those on the lowest rung. Bartenders (11,940 employed), cooks (18,970), and waiters (22,920) also see floor wages below or near $15, suggesting upcoming adjustments in tipped and non-tipped wages alike.

"This increase doesn't just mean a 35-cent raise," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager of OysterLink, a hospitality workforce platform. "It raises the bar across entry-level roles and indirectly pressures mid-tier roles to stay competitive, from receptionists to bakers."

While median wages in many hospitality roles remain well above $15, such as for restaurant managers ($30.58/hour median) and chefs ($28.98/hour median), the tight labor market and Oregon's high location quotient for several roles - like bakers (1.52), chefs (1.57), and hotel managers (2.10) - suggest a statewide wage compression is likely.

In total, nearly 60% of Oregon's hospitality occupations have bottom-tier wages within 75 cents of the new minimum. With Oregon's hospitality sector employing over 200,000 workers , the state's modest increase could still result in wage adjustments and compression across the board, especially as employers try to retain staff amid high demand.

