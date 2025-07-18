Vor Bio Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $2.38 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Vor Bio's common stock on July 17, 2025. The stock options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting one year from the date of grant and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years, and the RSUs will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on August 1, 2026 the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal quarterly installments over the following three years, in each case subject to Dr. Zuraw's continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The stock option and RSU awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the stock option and RSU grants.
About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit
Investor Contacts:
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
...
Carl Mauch
...
