Leadership Development Expert Dr. Bobby Lampkin Jr. Launches New Book 'The Executive Mindset'

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lampkin Solutions , a premier business consulting and leadership development firm, today announced the launch of "The Executive Mindset," a new book by Dr. Bobby Lampkin Jr., SPHR. The book provides a strategic roadmap for managers and emerging leaders seeking to transition from operational management to executive-level thinking.

"The Executive Mindset" addresses the critical gap between tactical execution and visionary leadership, offering practical strategies for professionals ready to advance their careers and organizational impact. The book draws on Dr. Lampkin's extensive experience as a John Maxwell Certified Speaker, Trainer, and Coach, as well as his credentials as a Certified DISC Behavioral Practitioner and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) Practitioner.

With over 15 years of experience in leadership transformation and organizational strategy, Dr. Lampkin has developed a comprehensive approach to help high-performing managers develop executive-level thinking capabilities. The book serves as a guide for professionals seeking to think strategically, communicate with influence, and lead with confidence.

Lampkin Solutions specializes in transforming managers into executive-level thinkers through a range of services including Leadership Coaching, Business Consulting, Human Resource (HR) Consulting, and Employee Training and Development. The firm works with entrepreneurs, small business owners, executives, and corporate teams nationwide to align leadership, culture, and strategy for sustainable growth.

"The Executive Mindset" is now available for purchase. Organizations, HR leaders, and executive teams interested in leadership development can explore workshops and speaking engagements with Dr. Lampkin to implement the book's strategies within their teams.

About Lampkin Solutions

Lampkin Solutions is a premier business consulting and leadership development firm led by Dr. Bobby Lampkin Jr., SPHR, a recognized expert in leadership transformation and organizational strategy.

