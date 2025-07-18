Wrestling: India Shines At Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial In Budapest
In a major highlight, Sujeet clinched gold in the Men's Freestyle 65 Kg category. The reigning U23 Asian Champion stormed through the rounds, beating Albania's Islam Dudaev (11-0), France's Khamzat (technical fall in 2:43), and Armenia's Vazgen Tevanyan (6-1) before toppling Azerbaijan's Ali Rahimzade 5-1 in a dominant final.
Rahul (57 Kg) added a bronze medal, winning 5-3 over South Korea's Sunggwon Kim in the quarterfinal. After a narrow 6-7 semifinal loss to the USA, he bounced back to defeat Germany's Niklas Stechele 4-0.
Other male wrestlers, including Udit (61 Kg), Jaideep (74 Kg), Chander Mohan (79 Kg), and Vicky (97 Kg), put up strong fights but missed podium finishes. Udit withdrew due to injury, while Vicky fell in the repechage.
The Indian women's team, though limited to eight wrestlers, delivered stellar results.
Harshita (72 Kg) won gold, overpowering Kazakhstan's Zhamila Bakbergenova 10-0 in the final. Rising star Antim (53 Kg) claimed another gold, routing Turkey, USA, and defeating Natalia Malysheva 7-4 in the final.
Neha (57 Kg) impressed with wins over Kazakhstan and Hungary before settling for silver against Olympic Champion Helen Maroulis (0-4).
Neelam (53 Kg) earned bronze, winning decisively in repechage after a tough quarterfinal loss.
Unfortunately, Priyanshi Prajapat had to withdraw from her bronze medal match due to injury.
More action awaits on Saturday in the 55 Kg (Pushpa), 62 Kg (Manisha), and 76 Kg (Priya) categories.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment