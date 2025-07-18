Gibbons Pools, Long Island Pool Innovator, Celebrates 50 Years

Marking a half-century milestone in 2025, the family-owned company, led by its third generation, has expanded from residential pools to include wellness amenities and stainless-steel construction.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibbons Pools, a premier name in luxury pool construction, renovation, and service, proudly marks its 50th anniversary in 2025. As one of the few family-owned and operated pool companies still thriving in the industry, Gibbons Pools has grown from a residential Gunite pool builder into a leading force in both the residential and commercial aquatic markets across the Tri-State Area.

Founded in 1975, Gibbons Pools has remained committed to excellence, craftsmanship, and innovation for half a century. Now led by Cliff Gibbons (CEO) and Ronnie Gibbons (President)-third-generation leaders who worked their way up from high school apprentices to company executives-the business continues to expand, taking on some of the most prestigious residential and commercial projects in the region.

Today, the fourth generation is integrated into the company, ensuring Gibbons sustainability of quality, expertise, and innovation.

Gibbons Pools has long been at the forefront of pool technology, pioneering advanced water features and energy-efficient systems. In recent years, the company has also become a leader in stainless-steel pool construction , offering sleek, durable, and highly customizable designs ideal for both urban rooftops and luxury environments.

In addition to Gunite and stainless steel pools, Gibbons Pools has expanded its portfolio to include wellness amenities including ** steam rooms, saunas, and cold plunge pools**, catering to the growing demand for complete health and relaxation experiences at home and in commercial developments.

Gibbons Pools regularly collaborates with top architects, developers, and luxury homebuilders to integrate its aquatic and wellness designs into exclusive estates, penthouse residences, and resort-style properties throughout the Tri-State Region.

As Gibbons Pools celebrates its 50th year, it remains steadfast in its commitment to providing best-in-class design, construction, and service. With a team of 85 industry-leading professionals, the company sets the standard for luxury pools and wellness environments while embracing modern technologies, sustainability, and modern aesthetics.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our team," said Cliff Gibbons, CEO of Gibbons Pools. "We take great pride in remaining a family-owned business, growing across generations, and continuing to build world-class pools and wellness spaces that stand the test of time."

Founded in 1975, Gibbons Pools is a Long Island-based, family-owned company specializing in the design, construction, renovation, and servicing of luxury swimming pools and wellness environments. With a strong presence throughout New York and the tri-state area, Gibbons Pools offers custom solutions for residential and commercial clients. From Gunite and stainless steel pools to spas, saunas, steam rooms, and cold plunges, Gibbons Pools is known for quality craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and unmatched customer service.

SOURCE Gibbons Pools Inc.

