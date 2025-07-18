New APA-Published Study By Dr. Jodi Lamothe Offers Breakthrough Insights To Predict And Prevent School Shootings

Dr. Jodi LaMothe Offers New Insight Using The Words of School Shooters

Decoding School Mass Shooter Manifestos to Predict Behavior: A Theory Based Qualitative Study Abstract

This study examines the personal writings (called manifestos) of school mass shooters to better understand the thought and feelings before committing violence.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful step forward for school safety and national crisis prevention, Dr. Jodi LaMothe -an educational leader, American Psychological Association (APA) published behavioral researcher, and national advocate for violence prevention-has officially published her groundbreaking research in the APA's journal of Professional Psychology: Research and Practice.Titled "Decoding School Mass Shooter Manifestos to Predict Behavior: A Theory-Based Qualitative Study", Dr. LaMothe's research delves into the psychological frameworks behind mass violence and offers evidence-based strategies to identify and intervene before tragedy strikes.Using the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB)-a widely respected model in psychology-Dr. Jodi LaMothe analyzed 21 school shooter manifestos, focusing on 6 in-depth cases to uncover consistent warning signs. Her work pinpoints behavioral red flags, emotional triggers, cognitive distortions, and social cues that, if recognized early, could provide mental health professionals, educators, law enforcement, and policymakers with life-saving predictive tools.“These shooters don't just snap. They leave patterns-digital footprints, behavioral leaks, and psychological markers,” says Dr. LaMothe.“This research is a call to action. We now have a deeper understanding of how to translate words into warning signs before bullets fly.”With school shootings on the rise and communities desperate for real solutions, this study is being hailed as a must-read resource for:- School administrators and educators- School psychologists and counselors- Policy advocates and lawmakers- Crisis intervention teams and public safety professionalsA proud adjunct faculty member at Southern New Hampshire University and a long-time advocate for proactive mental health intervention, Dr. LaMothe brings both scholarly rigor and lived commitment to the forefront of public discourse.Her research is available via DOI: . Those affiliated with universities may access it directly through their institution. A read-only version is also publicly accessible at .For interviews, speaking engagements, or to bring this research to your district or organization, contact Dr. LaMothe at ....

