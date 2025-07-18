Woman Injured In Patna As Criminals Open Fire In City's Musallahpur Haat Area

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 19 (IANS) A woman was injured amid firing by a gang of criminals in Musallahpur Haat locality in Patna on Friday night, triggering panic among local residents.

The injured woman has been identified as Baby Devi, who is currently out of danger. She was immediately shifted to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) by the police with the help of local residents.

According to the victim's brother, a gang of criminals arrived on two motorcycles and a scooty. They were arguing with someone when they created a disturbance by firing four to five rounds.

Amid the chaos, Baby Devi, who was present at the spot, sustained a gunshot injury.

Following the incident, DSP-2 Gaurav Kumar, along with teams from Musallahpur and Bahadurpur police stations, reached the spot and began an investigation.

Police have collected evidence from the scene and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

Officials have assured that the criminals will be arrested soon.

The incident has raised concerns over law and order in the bustling Musallahpur Haat area, with residents demanding increased patrolling to prevent such incidents in the future.

Patna has witnessed a series of criminal incidents in the past few days.

On Thursday, five armed men stormed Paras Hospital under the Shastri Nagar police station area, attacking a gangster inside the hospital premises.

The deceased, identified as Chandan Mishra (aged 25-30) from Sonbarsa block, Buxar, was undergoing treatment at the hospital on parole.

Mishra, who has more than two dozen criminal cases, including murder, against him, had been in jail since 2024 and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment.

Five armed men arrived on motorcycles, entered room number 209 on the second floor, and opened fire at him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Besides this, Patna has witnessed a series of high-profile murders in recent times, including the murder of famous industrialist Gopal Khemka, sand trader Ramakant Yadav, grocery trader Vikram Jha, advocate Jitendra Kumar and others.