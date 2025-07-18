African Special Mining Report Launches Ahead Of The African Mining Week (AMW) 2025

Energy Capital&Power (ECP) ( ), in partnership with global accounting, audit and advisory network Moore Global, is proud to launch the African Special Mining Report 2025, a definitive analysis of Africa's mining landscape released in support of African Mining Week (AMW).

As the world accelerates toward a low-carbon, high-tech future, Africa is emerging as a critical player in global mineral supply chains. This timely publication captures the continent's rising profile as a destination for strategic mineral investment – from copper and cobalt to lithium, gold, graphite and iron ore – while providing deep, actionable insight into the trends, policy shifts and financing structures shaping the future of mining across Africa.

Produced as an official knowledge product of AMW 2025, the report connects directly to the platform's mission of driving capital, partnerships and industrial development across Africa's mining value chain. With extensive contributions from Moore Global's energy, mining and renewables experts, the report draws on decades of experience advising clients in Africa and globally, offering forward-looking perspectives on ESG compliance, climate finance, regulatory reform and capital mobilization for mining ventures.

The report explores Africa's renewed strategic importance in global mineral supply chains, spotlighting developments such as the copper resurgence in Zambia and the DRC, the return of private equity to the continent's mining sector and the persistent logistics challenges impacting offtake reliability. It also examines how ESG metrics are increasingly being monetized, how climate finance is reshaping the feasibility of mining projects and how the integration of renewables is redefining operational best practices. Alongside these forward-looking insights, the report provides a clear-eyed view of the regulatory landscape, analyzing sovereign policy shifts, beneficiation mandates and the evolving capital environment for both junior and major mining companies.

“This report is about more than trends – it's about where the African mining sector is headed, who is driving the shift and how the global investment landscape is responding. It also underscores AMW's unique role in anchoring high-level dialogue and dealmaking around these developments. We're proud to partner with Moore Global to deliver a resource that informs, challenges and empowers decision-makers across the mining ecosystem,” stated Rachelle Kasongo, AMW Conference Director.

The African Special Mining Report 2025 is now available digitally ( ).

