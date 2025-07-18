403
Drug Trafficking In Chile's Military Sparks Fears Of Wider Organized Crime Infiltration
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile is facing a serious warning sign after several cases of drug trafficking involving its military recently came to light.
Officials revealed that seven army soldiers were caught smuggling nearly 200 kilograms of cocaine across the border from Bolivia, while five air force personnel attempted to move four kilograms of ketamine on a military flight.
The military promptly fired those involved, and civilian investigations are ongoing. Chile has long stood apart from other Latin American countries for its stable, rule-following armed forces.
These incidents now threaten that reputation. Experts warn that when military ranks are compromised by drug traffickers, it can create immediate national security risks and longer-term trust issues.
In places like Mexico and Venezuela, similar problems led to the military being deeply entangled with powerful drug cartels, often with catastrophic results for public order and government authority.
Security specialists stress that drug gangs target armed forces because these institutions can give criminal groups access to weapons, transport, and privileged information.
Chile Faces Pressure to Shield Military from Criminal Infiltration
Official reports highlight that the military's main value for traffickers is their authority and ability to move across borders without drawing suspicion. In Chile's case, the recent scandals suggest traffickers may already see an opening.
The government is under growing pressure to respond clearly and quickly. Critics say leaders must strengthen accountability in the military, give it better intelligence oversight, and clarify its role in fighting today's sophisticated criminal networks.
Without real action, there is a risk that Chile could see the same erosion of institutional authority that has taken hold elsewhere in the region. For now, trust in the armed forces and national police remains high according to official surveys.
But these drug cases show how fast criminal infiltration can spread if left unchecked. Experts and policymakers agree: what's at stake is more than a string of crimes, but the very integrity of institutions that help keep Chile secure and stable.
