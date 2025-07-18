403
Estapar's Parking Business Grows As Brazil's Cities Seek Smarter Solutions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Estapar, one of Brazil's largest parking companies, reported strong results for the second quarter of 2025. The company's revenue reached R$461.5 ($82) million, up nearly 20% from the same period a year earlier.
Estapar made this money from serving more cars, raising average parking fees, and expanding into new locations. By June, the firm operated 789 parking sites across 103 cities, managing 515,100 spaces-over 30,000 more than last year.
Much of the company's growth comes from Brazil's booming city populations and the everyday challenge of finding a place to park.
City governments struggle with congestion, so Estapar steps in to help manage space more efficiently, including the public“Zona Azul” street parking program.
As Brazilian cities grow, so does the value of organized, reliable parking-both for drivers and for local government revenue. Technology now plays a key role. Over 20% of Estapar 's revenue comes from digital payments and app-based systems, up from 18% last year.
The company's digital platforms now serve almost eight million users, who carried out 15.4 million transactions in the last quarter. These numbers show that Brazilians increasingly rely on apps for daily needs, like parking their cars.
Estapar keeps nearly all its management contracts-its churn rate stayed at a low 0.04%. By focusing on its most profitable locations, renewing deals quickly, and investing in new digital tools, the company avoids the struggles that affect less organized operators.
The story here is more than just a company's profits. It shows, with clear data, how big cities require modern systems to solve basic-but growing-problems like parking.
As Brazil spends billions of reais on improving urban transport, companies like Estapar are stepping in to offer solutions that neither city governments nor smaller businesses can easily match. They bring the tech and scale to keep cities moving.
Estapar's success points to a wider trend in Brazilian urban life: as cities get bigger and busier, simple services like parking can drive big business, provided that someone brings order, transparency, and smart tools.
Investors, city planners, and everyday people will want to watch how companies like Estapar help shape the modern Brazilian city-one parking space at a time.
